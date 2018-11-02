Join 411’s LIVE WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

WWE US Title Match: Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev : This was a late addition to the card yesterday, because 11 matches weren’t enough. Rusev takes early control working over Nakamura in the corner, and hitting a suplex for 2. Nakamura fires back with leg kicks and a back stabber to take control back. The enziguri and dropkick follow for 2. Rusev fights off a guillotine, working back to his feet, but Nakamura drags him back down to the mat. Rusev fires up one more time and shoves Nakamura away and slams him down. Rusev fires up and hits clotheslines, the spin kick, but Nakamura cuts off the machka kick. Rusev hits a head kick, and that gets 2. Rusev stomps away on Nakamura, but Nakamura catches him with a spin kick and sliding knee strike for 2. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa, but Rusev counters into the machka kick for 2. Rusev wants the accolade, but Nakamura makes the ropes, stuns him off the ropes and hits a flying knee strike, sort of. Kinshasa countered and Rusev gets the accolade. Nakamura fights, and hits a low blow. Kinshasa finishes it. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Rusev @ 9:25 via pin

