Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT fans and non-fans alike! It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT 2.0. Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight’s show features a big six-man tag team match as Imperium battles the Diamond Mine, while Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker take on Legado del Fantasma. Plus Cora Jade battles Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight battles Joe Gacy and more. On paper these all look like great matches and I’m hopeful; we’ll see how they turn out.

Meanwhile, the old Thomas household has been able to finally move on from 2021 movie watching. My Top 20 films of the year columns are up here and here; I also reviewed the new Shudder Original Slapface (which has nothing to do with Jeff Jarrett) here. Outside of those, I’ve had a light movie schedule this past week. I rewatched Scream 4 just because (I love that film), and went back to watch the delightful Kiwi comedy horror film Housebound which was fabulous.

On the TV front, I’m playing catchup on Showtime’s Yellowjackets which continues to be fucking amazing, as well as watching the first three episodes of the ABSOLUTE MUST-WATCH animated series from Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina, on Amazon Prime. If you haven’t seen it, I cannot recommend it highly enough. Seriously, it is delightful.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re live in the Capitol Wrestling Center and hopping right into six-man tag team action!

Imperium vs. The Diamond Mine

The fans are already chanting “WALTER” before the entrances are complete. This name change is going well.

Gunther kicks Roddy Strong in the head during Diamond Mine’s entrance, then the match starts with Brutus vs. Aichner. Brutus no-sells a body check and takes Aichner down, then hits a gutwrench suplex before tagging in Julius. Aichner gets beat down in the corner and Brutus tags back in, they beat on Fabian some more. Fabian fires back with chops and kicks and goes into the ropes, he catches Brutus and picks him up for a senton Samoan drop. Barthel tags in when Aichner is pushed into the ropes and arm drags Brutus down, controlling him with an elbow lock but Brutus plants him with a spinebuster and beats on him before tagging in Julius. Knee from Brutus and then one by Julius, and Julius with a forearm.

Barthel takes Julius down and comes off the ropes with a kick. He catches a kick after charging into the corner, hits an enzuigiri and then a spinning elbow off the second rope. Gunther in and the crowd chants “WALTER” as he beats down Julius and manhandles him, then bodyslams him and stomps on his back. Barthel in for a cover and kick-out at 1.

Barthel with a chinlock but Julius armdrags out of it, takes him down and tags in Strong. He takes out a tagged in Aichner and hits a backbreaker, then knocks Gunther off the apron. Repeated shots off the ropes but he gets distracted and then runs into a forearm shot by Gunther that takes him down as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and Imperium have been in control throughout, but Strong ducks a shot and tags in Julius, who goes wild and hits a slam on Barthel for a two-count. Brutus tags in and is gutwrench suplexed onto Barthel for two. Aichner with a jawbreaker and he tags in Aichner, who gets Brutus on his shoulder but Brutus elbows out. Julius tagged in, double spinebuster and cover, broken up by a chop from Gunther. Gunther tags in, so does Roddy and they chop each other. Gunther goes for the powerbomb, Strong out, knee lift blocked but Strong takes Gunther down off the ropes! Brutus tags in and grabs Gunther but he breaks free, meanwhile Imperium takes out Strong and Julius on the outside. Brutus evens the score and comes in, right into a sleeper from Gunther. Brutus gets free but gets caught off the ropes and chopped down. Powerbomb, that’s it.

Winner: Imperium (12:00)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: This was a basic but well-put together and executed match. Imperium gets the win as they should, and I have no complaints here.

* We get a recap of LA Knight earlier today talking about how Grayson Waller is ducking him. Harland and Joe Gacy walk up and Gacy says Harland had to move on from an unfair restraining order and he can help Knight with the same. Knight plays along for half a second before saying they should all move on into the arena and if he plays his cards right he’ll have two more restraining orders because he’ll stomp their asses.

* Toxic Attraction pick up their titles and go to walk to the arena as we go to break.

* We come back with a promo video for WrestleMania 38, which is 60 days away. Vic and Wade hype tickets for the Raw after Mania, and Barrett talks about how they’re heading to SyFy for the next two weeks.

* And here come Toxic Attraction! These first-year film student camera angles are getting increasingly infuriating. The ladies strike a pose with their titles, and get mics. Gigi addresses Indi and Persia, saying even the most unworthy people fall into luck sometime. But she prefers to think of it as their death sentence.

Jacy says they’re putting their titles on the line at Vengeance Day. Mandy starts to speak, and here comes Kay Lee Ray! She says it’s time for Mandy to give her the title match she wants. Mandy says no and Kay Lee says she thought that would be the answer, so she walks up to the apron with her bat. Mandy tells her to put the bat down and the others will leave. She complies and Gigi and Jacy exit.

KLR says she’s the longest-reigning champion of the modern era and if anyone deserves a title shot, it’s her. Mandy says she doesn’t care about that and reads off her accomplishments: ad campaigns, magazine covers, bikini world champion. She’s the epitome of what every woman aspires to be and what every man wants to be with. KLR says that doesn’t compare to in-ring skill and she was champion for 647 days, dominating an entire continent while Mandy was slipping on the WM ramp and sucking Otis’ face off.

Mandy says she’s now the hottest thing in WWE and what they need as a champion. So to be completely transparent in the nicest way possible: all the talent in the world will never replace “this.” Kay Lee Ray says she’ll have her title match by the end of the night. Mandy says “doubtful” and gets slapped. Gigi and Jacy rush in but KLR grabs the bat and TA run away.

* McKenzie is backstage with Cora Jade and asks about her match with Raquel. Cora says she wants to prove to Raquel that she’s tough enough, and that they can win the Dusty Classic. She might get her ass kicked but she’s going to prove she can hang. Raquel comes in and says she can still back out, but Cora says no.

* Toxic Attraction are leaving and are asked about Kay Lee Ray getting a title match, and Mandy says no. She says KLR isn’t on her level and doesn’t deserve her, then goes to get in the car but Ray is in the driver’s seat! She drives off with Gigi and Jacy and says she’ll be back for Mandy.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Cora Jade

Raquel talks some trash and Cora charges, but gets knocked over trying to body check her. Jade goes for a kick, gets her foot caught, and gets clotheslined down. Raquel grabs Cora in a waistlock but Jade slips out, kicks Raquel in the head, and then attacks in the corner. She leaps onto Raquel but Gonzalez catches her, carries her to the center of the ring and throws her over her head. Cover for two.

Raquel picks Jade up, no-sells a punch and throws her into the corner. She beats on Raquel and chokes her in the corner, talking shit, then brings her to the center of the ring. Jade fights back and nails Raquel, coming off the ropes for a crossbody but Gonzalez catches her and hits a sidewalk slam for two.

Gonzalez with a suplex and cover for two. She applies a nerve pinch to Cora’s shoulders, Jade gets to her feet and hits a Stunner but is immediately kicked down. Gonzalez beats on Cora and puts her over her shoulder for an elevated surfboard. She charges and slams Jade into the corner, then puts her on the turnbuckle — but Jade with a slap! She leaps off the top and is caught, Gonzalez goes for another sidewalk slam — but Jade counters and wraps herself around Raquel in an elbowlock! Raquel with a slam to break it, and she goes for a bomb but Cora moves. Gonzalez gets Jade up and goes for a Snake Eyes, my screen went black but when it comes back Jade rolls Raquel up for two.

Both women slow to get up, Raquel with a chokehold but Cora is fighting back! She hits a springboard rana and then an enzuigiri! Jade runs in but gets caught, picked up, Chingona Bomb for three.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez (6:02)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Really solid effort by both women that sold Jade’s tenacity. One of Jade’s better matches to date.

After the match, Raquel nearly leaves but comes back and accepts Jade’s offer to join the Dusty Cup.

* We get a replay of Sarray’s Japanese schoolgirl and grandmother’s necklace vignette. Her return is next, and I am worried.

* We get a recap of Pete Dunne smashing Tony D’Angelo’s hand and Dunne cuts a promo talking about how he took advice from Tony’s cousin Tulio about handling business by any means necessary. But don’t get it twisted — he can do that with just about anything. He challenges Tony to a steel cage match.

Sarray vs. Kayla Inlay

Well, she still has the awesome entrance music, so that’s something. Apparently she magically transforms too. Okay then…as long as it leads into a push, I guess I’ll take it.

Sarray offers a handshake, but Inlay slaps it away. They lock up and XXX with a wristlock, Sarray fights out of it and gets a headlock. She comes off the ropes and hits an armdrag, then charges in for a splash and a couple of double armdrags. She charges in but Inlay moves and then launches in with kicks, then hits some shoulder slams and a takedown for two.

Inlay with a waistlock and apparently we go to McKenzie by audio and KLR returned to the arena without Gigi and Jacy. Sarray gets to her feet, back elbows and then snapmares her way out of the waistlock. Strikes by Sarray and then an Irish whip, she leaps into a roll-up and turns it into a double stomp to the stomach. Sarray off the ropes for a Sun Ray Dropkick. Northern Lights Suplex and cover for three.

Winner: Sarray (3:28)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Listen, this Sailor Moon nonsense is goofy, but it may lead to a push and I’m okay with that. Good effort by both women for the time given in what was basically a squash match.

* Duke Hudson says he took an opportunity by attacking Chen, and it wasn’t about him. He says he’s only addicted to pain and making people suffer now, and Chen was that first hit. He’s done playing games and he makes his own luck.

* Bron Breakker is backstage in the locker room when Ciampa walks up. Breakker says he appreciates the help but is curious why. Ciampa says the mountain top is a lonely place and you don’t understand that until you’re there. Breakker respects that, and Ciampa says he wants to make sure Breakker stays NXT Champion. Breakker is excited but doesn’t seem to catch Ciampa’s ominous implications of why he wants Breakker to stay champion.

* Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are out here. Williams asks if Cameron Grimes thinks he’s ready for the A-Champion, and says he’s better off playing poker. Melo says the old him would verbally put Grimes in the grave, but it’s important for him to explain why, while the fans may not see Grimes as a threat, he does. He says that’s why he’s going harder in the gym and ring, and is the standard that sets the bar. And he’s always looking down on Grimes.

That brings out Grimes who says he thinks Melo said the people don’t care about him. And he could be wrong, but he doesn’t think they’re chanting “A” chant; they’re chanting “To The Moon.” Williams babbles a bit and Grimes shuts him up, saying he ain’t slimey; he’s Grimey. But if they wanna poke fun, what about Melo’s hairdo? He says Melo looks like Spongebob’s house which would make Trick Squidward.

Williams babbles some more and says he’s never been bout it, bout it. Grimes doesn’t know what he said there but asks which of the two he’s fighting. Melo says in two weeks at Vengeance Day, Grimes will find out he’s really like that. He’s gonna shoot for the moon and take the stars as casualties. Melo and Trick leave the ring, and Grimes says it’s funny they were talking about the stars because at Vengance Day it’ll be a one star match — and that star is going To the Moon.

* Edris Enofe says he and Malik need a tag team name. They’re bold, brave and confident, and so they’re Team BB — nope. He suggests asking Mandy for help and Edris suiggests that Malik practice asking Mandy for ideas. He does and Mandy walks in and falls into his lap. Kay Lee Ray comes in and attacks Mandy, and they run out. Edris says they should help her, but Malik holds something over his crotch and says he “needs a minute!”

* McKenzie asks Diamond Mine about their struggle with Imperium and Malcolm says they’ll prove themselves when they win the Dusty Classic. The Creeds say basically the same thing and the Grizzled Young Veterans come in to mock them. They say Bivens is just making their job easier by picking fights, and will see them next week. Bivens calls them nerds.

LA Knight vs. Joe Gacy

Gacy tries to attack at the bell but Knight dodges. He attacks Gacy and is sent into the ropes where he hits a leaping neckbreaker. He pounds Gacy down in the corner charges off with a shot. Gacy turns it around though by yanking Knight into the corner, hits a uranage, and then snapmares him down and lightly wrenches on his neck.

Knight gets to his feet and sends Gacy into the corner, Gacy counters and hits an elbow to the jaw before hitting a belly to back suplex. Gacy grinds his wristwraps against Knight’s forehead, hits an elbow slam and then gets Knight against the ropes to beat on him.

Knight fights back but gets cut off by Gacy, who wraps his leg in the ropes and hits a kick to the inside thigh. Irish whip across the ring, he charges in but Knight dodges and hits a jumping neckbreaker. Bodyslam by Knight, leaping elbowdrop and he goes for a stunner, but Gacy knocks him to the outside. Harland distracts the ref as Waller’s bodyguard comes in and then Waller runs in for the leaping Stuner. The ref pulls himself slowly up but falls over and nearly gets counted out. Gacy finishes it on the inside.

Winner: Joe Gacy (4:18)

Rating: **

Thoughts: This was all about the angle and it was what it was. Too short to be a good match, but it continued the feud.

After the match, Waller berates Knight and says he owns NXT and Knight doesn’t belong there. Knight attacks and Sanga grabs him, then choke slams him down. Waller says Knight faces Sanga next week and maybe he’ll get rid of the restraining order of he can win.

* Wendy Chu walks around backstage as she’s facing Amari Miller next.

* Robert Stone is with Von Wagner and says he was on the entertainment side for too long until he saw Wagner destroying people. He paid Wagner’s fines and will continue to do so because he’s the future. This is Von Wagner’s world, and we’re just living in it.

* Earlier today, Tiffany Stratton offered to take Amari Miller shopping if she took oout Wendy Chu because…reasons.

Amari Miller vs. Wendy Chu

Wendy dodges a clothesline and goes to take a nap in the ring, then kicks off Amari when she tries to grab the leg. Chu grabs Amari’s leg to use as a pillow and Amari’s done with this. Chu sends Miller against the ropes, and Miller turns it into a backslide for two.

Chu right back up with a dropkick, then a superkick off the ropes. Elbow drop and cover for two. Irish whip, Miller takes Chu down with a leg sweep and hits a senton, cover for two. Miller works the elbow, Chu gets up and strikes her way out before clotheslining Miller down. Release German suplex off the ropes, handstand splash and a suplex. She locks in a sleeper but Miller snapmares out and hits a Codebreaker for two.

Stratton comes down to the ring and slides Miller the credit card, which allows Chu to roll her up for two. Big elbow to the jaw for three.

Winner: Wendy Chu (3:25)

Rating: * 1/4

Thoughts: Nope. Just nope to all this.

Stratton asks for the card back but Miller doesn’t have it; Chu does. Stratton loses her shit and Chu grins.

* Persia is looking at pics when Indi and Dexter walk up. Persia is looking at Duke Hudson’s Instagram and Indi says that he’s trouble. Persia asks Dexter and he gives a thumbs down, but she thinks his abs are a thumbs up. Briggs then comes up and asks relationship advice. Indi says non-verbal communication is sexy, looks at Dexter for a few seconds and says they need to hit the hot tub. Briggs is amazed. Persia says she’s into someone else and Briggs says he is too, even if they’re just friends right now.

* We get a video of Draco Anthony working out from the earlier morning at the PC and talking about his work ethic. He makes his NXT debut tonight.