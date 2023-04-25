Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m still Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we’re taking a sledgehammer to some beds — that’s what they mean by Spring Breakin’, right? Either way, tonight we have a hell of a show as Carmelo Hayes defends the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller. In addition, Indi Hartwell will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match. Tony D’Angelo & Stacks will battle Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match (think a Casket Match, but more mobile), Bron Breakker takes on Andre Chase, and Cora Jade faces Lyra Valkyria. Finally, Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs will take on Kiana James & Brooks Jensen in mixed tag team action and Obi Femi makes his in-ring NXT debut. That’s an interesting show with a lot of potential, and hopefully will be a lot of fun.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

