Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament continues as Roxanne Perez battles Jacy Jayne and Cora Jade takes on Fallon Henley. Plus The Dyad will take on The Creed Brothers while Noam Dar will bring the Supernova Sessions to NXT with his guest Dragon Lee. NXT is headed toward Battleground in a couple of weeks so we’ll likely also see more with Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, plus other fun hijinks.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and launching into the first match.

NXT Women’s Championship Tournament

Cora Jade vs. Fallon Henley

Lock up to start, Henley backed into the corner and Cora shoves her face and laughs. Henley shoves Jade back across the ring, Jade with a headlock and is shot into the ropes, Henley runs her over after some back and forth. Henley drops Jade seat first and kicks her, Jade into the ropes and Henley with the sliding under the ropes uppercut. Back into the ring, Henley with a shot and a suplex for two.

Henley goes for a splash but Cora moves, and she takes over by going after the knee. Double stomp on the back of the knee and then she grabs the knee, slamming it into the mat. Henley gets put on the apron and wrapped up in the ropes, Cora with a shot and then comes off the ropes for a front dropkick. Henley pulled into the ring for a two-count.

Jade wraps up Henley’s hurt knee for a legscissors submission, then transitions on top to slam her head into the mat. Henley reverses for a two count but Jade takes over, going after the knee. Henley escapes and lays in the firsts, she hits a diving back elbow and a clothesline. Charging back elbow in the corner, Henley off the ropes for a diving facebuster for a nearfall.

Henley picks Jade up but she floats over into a dragon suplex and knee to the back. Henley with a back kick and she charges in for a Shining Wizard, but she can’t cover and Jade rolls out of the ring. Henley follows, she rolls Jade in the ring and gets on the apron but Jade chopblocks Henley’s knee on the way in and hits the double underhook DDT for three.

Winner: Cora Jade (5:06)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Obvious result is obvious based on Lyra being in the semis. This match never really got off the ground, they had a couple solid sequences but there were also some awkward transitions. It wasn’t terrible, but did lack a bit.

* In the locker room, the women thought Fallon had that and Kiana scoffs at them. Thea says she saw Kiana get eliminated last week, and Kiana says Thea’s a pathetic child. Thea says she should have been in the tournament and challenges Kiana, who asks if Thea needs a permission slip. She asks Duke and he says “Do whatever you want.”

* Wes Lee and Tyler Bate are meditating, and Lee says they have a match and can get back to this afterward. The Dyad then charge in and lay waste to the two. Joe Gacy walks up and says this charade of a friendship is based on lies and will burn out. He slams Wes against the lockers as Ava looks on.

* We’re in the NXT parking lot where Melo and Trick pull up and walk in. They make their way through, heading straight to the ring as Trick talks some shit to Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak.

Melo says last week his boy defended his honor and brought it to Bron Breakker, but afterward Bron said he wanted to send a message. Melo says ‘message received’ and says he knows this isn’t the same Bron from Stand & Deliver, but he’s not the same Carmelo Hayes. At NXT Battleground they’re in his yard, and in his yard he doesn’t bark; he bites. He calls Bron to come down to the ring.

And that brings, of course, Dempsey and Gulak. Gulak says Melo and Trick’s sit-in has gone on too long, and he doesn’t care if they’re embarrased; they don’t disrespect them. Dempsey says they brushed by them like they were nothing when they found out their tag match wasn’t happening. Gulak says unlike Melo and Trick, their flash is in the ring. The crowd chants “Willy Wonka” and Melo says when they speak the audience chants that, but when he speaks they chant “Melo!”

Trick says to hold on Mr. Gulak, Mr. Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. And since they’re waiting on Mr Big Bad Booty Breaker, why don’t they compete? Gulak takes a cheap shot but Melo and Trick take over and send Dempsey and Gulak out of the ring.

* We see a vignette from Dijak where he says Ilja found out last week he’s the judge, jury and — but here’s Ilja! He says Dijak wants to break him, but he’s unbreakable. Dijak says Ilja enjoys pain and he enjoys inflicting it. Ilja says pain is inevitable, and Dijak says he’ll break Ilja. Ilja says he’d like to see Dijak try.

* We get a recap of Dani Palmer being attacked by the mysterious person at the weekend’s NXT house show.

The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad

Julius and Fowler start and lock up, Fowler with an armdrag. They get back up and lock up, takedown by Julius. Wristlock reversed by Fowler, Julius ends up on the ground. Fowler with a monkey flip but Julius lands on his feet, into the ropes and Julius escapes as Brutus makes the tag and comes off the ropes for a double axehandle.

Fowler manages to get Brutus in the corner and Reid tags in, laying into Brutus and snapmaring him down. Rear chinlock by Reid to wear Brutus down. Brutus gets to his feet, Reid with some shots but Brutus knocks him down and picks him up for a delayed vertical suplex hold. Julius tags in and Brutus HANDS REID OVER. Julius finally drops Reid.

Reid escapes a waistlock with a back elbow and Fowler tags in. Creed reverses a suplex and they do the delayed vertical changeover again, Brutus is having issues holding him up so they tag AGAIN and Julius drops him. Cover for two.

Back elbow by Julius, Fowler tries to fight out and catches himself on the ropes, Reid tags in and they take out Julius. Brutus knocked off the ropes, Dyad with an enzuigiri into a Flatliner and Reid locks in a Koji Clutch! Fowler lays in some kicks and then backs off, Julius manages to escape and picks Reid up for a powerbomb as we go to PIP break.

We’re back with Julius in a chinlock by Reid, but he starts crawling across the ring with Reid on his back. Reid jumps down on Julius’ back to stop the tag and then snapmares him, knee to the back and a chinlock. Julius to his feet with Reid on his back, he gets close to the tag but Reid lays in fists — Julius with a slingshot suplex. Fowler tags in and grabs Julius’ foot, but he still gets the tag and Brutus comes in hot.

Fowler with a German suplex but Brutus lands on his feet and takes Fowler down, BRUTUS SMASH! Fowler tries to escape but is dragged back in for more smashing. Splash in the corner, he gets Fowler on his shoulders, slams him down for a nearfall.

Reid distracts Brutus and Fowler hits a jawbreaker. Both Dyad in, they sent Brutus into the ropes, he rolls up Reid and then hits Fowler with a Northern Light suplex, covering both of them for two.

Brutus is going wild, he pounces Reid out of the ring and then starts trading blows with Fowler. Double clothesline takes both men down. Ava has vanished as Reid and Julius both go up on the turnbuckles — stereo 450s to their opponents! Julius and brawl in the ring, jumping knee followed by a superkick but Julius lays Reid out.

Fowler is distracting Ivy as Ava sneaks out from under the ring — but Ivy grabs Ava in a dragon sleeper. In the ring, Reid misses a splash, Julius grabs him for a somersault slam and then a diving clothesline for three.

Winner: The Creed Brothers (14:12)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: That was just a fantastic match that fired on all cylinders. Hard-hitting, crips, some big spots and fast action — what more could we want?

* Earlier, Tony and Stacks are having dinner and Tony talks about getting a Tag Team Championship match. Stacks gets a phone call from Paulie at the Port Authority. Two men with badges come in and Tony says he has already made a generous donation to the foundation. The cops need him to go to the station due to criminal acts. Tony says he knows how this goes and goes with them, but he says it better be legit because he’s missing his meeting.

Stacks walks back in and asks the waitress what’s going on, then gets on his phone and walks away.

* The Creeds and Ivy get on the commentary headsets and Creed lays out the challenge to Gallus for the tag titles at Battleground.

* Noam Dar is WALKING backstage.