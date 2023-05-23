Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight NXT presents the go-home show for NXT Battleground. Tonight’s show will feature the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament as Roxanne Perez battles Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade takes on Lyra Valkyria. Plus Tyler Bate will face Eddy Thorpe while Noam Dar battles Nathan Frazer, and Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker will happen for those who care about that. We’ll almost certainly get more of Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker’s feud as well, plus more fun stuff.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We get a quick promo from Lyra saying that fate has thrown them together but she’s moving past her to Battleground. Cora then says NXT wants and needs her to be Women’s Champion and Lyra will be looking at the lights tonight.

Tiffany says when you’re the center of the universe things fall into place and Roxanne doesn’t understand that, sorry not sorry. Roxy says tonight isn’t a fantasy but a reality; Tiffany is a moment maker, but Roxy is a history maker and nothing stopping her from becoming a two-time NXT Women’s Champion.

NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal Match

Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

Lock up to start, Cora batters Jade an then laughs at her, but Lyra is right back up and battles back. Into the corner, Lyra is up and over, they go into the ropes and Lyra misses a springboard but manages to suplex Cora for two.

Lyra dives at Cora but she moves and Lyra ends up on the apron. Cora tangles her in the ropes and nails her, then hits a front dropkick off the ropes for a two count. Lyra catches a kick attempt and knocks Cora down, she rolls her up with her legs for two but Cora slams Lyra face-first into the mat. Double stomp off the ropes, cover for two.

Cora locks in a chinlock to slow things down. Lyra gets to her fight and knocks Cora off of her. Cora charges in the corner but eats feet, missile dropkick off the second rope from Lyra. Lyra with a series of strikes, Northern lights supelx for two. Jade escapes and locks in a front chancery, she knees Lyra and then goes at her in the corner, but Lyra catches her for a suplex and gets two.

Cora yanks Lyra against the ropes and hangs her against the bottom rope, Cora comes in charging but Lyra moves and nails a roundhouse for three!

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (3:41)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Way too short for a match between these two, and the finish came out of nowhere. Very disappointing considering how it could have been..

Cora attacks Lyra after the bett and grabs the kendo stick, she nails Lyra in the knee and officials separate them.

* Axiom and Dabba-Kato WALK backstage.

* Dijak has arrived in the building, and Ilja shocks the world by waiting until AFTER he’s out of the parking lot to attack. Ilja batters Dijak and pulls up the rolling fright door, then tries to slam it down on him. Dijak holds it up and officials are there to break it up.

Axiom vs. Dabba-Kato

Dabba and Axiom stare off, Dabba swings but Axiom ducks and lays in kicks to the thighs. Dabba catches a kick but Axiom with an enzuigiri. Dabba goes for a chokeslam, Axiom flips over and goes into the ropes but gets caught and slapped down. Dabba one-hand shoves Axiom to the outside and comes out, Axiom nails him to no effect and Dabba-Kato with a big slap to the chest.

He grabs Axiom and chucks him over the top and climbs in, but Axiom catches his leg and wrenches it in the ropes. Axiom with another kick to the leg, he goes in for a series of kicks to the chest and charges in but gets planted. Two-handed sit-out choke bomb finishes it.

Winner: Dabba-Kato (1:56)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Axiom.

Dabba-Kato attacks Axiom after but Reggie is here to make the save. Dabba goes to boot Reggie out of the ring but Reggie pulls the ropes down. On the outside, Dabba-Kato is held back by officials. Reggie goes to help Axiom up and Axiom isn’t having it.

* Tony D’Angelo is in a police interview room as a cop comes in. The cop asks him why his name keeps popping up in investigations, and Tony says he’s innocent. Tony tries to bribe the cop and says it’s a joke. The cop shows him a video sent by an informant of an assault of some kind, and Tony says it’s dark and hard to see. Tony says there’s no way that’s him.

Another cop comes in and says there’s new information that the first cop will want to see. They exit and leave Tony alone.

* We get a vignette where Bron says NXT Stand & Deliver was the culmination of his year-long reign and you have to be at your best against a man like Carmelo Hayes. The vignette recaps Melo’s win and the in-ring segment the next week. Bron says it got him thinking about how he carried the brand and title just to pass the torch to someone he’s better than? He said Melo can have a torch because he’s going to burn it all down.

He says Melo’s a guy walking around with the title that has his colors on it, and says they aren’t the same; he just woke up. He says he cut Melo in half when he speared him through the stage, and then speared him again when he tried to save Trick. He says he’s not coming to Lowell to witness a homecoming; he’s coming to dish out a massacre.

Gallus is in the ring with mics. Joe says Sunday’s Battleground card looks absolutely stacked, and Wolfgang thought Tony and Stacks would challenge them. Joe says that Tony looks detained, and that if he had to bet they wouldn’t see Tony for a long time. Mark Coffey says the Creed Brothers were going to call them but they haven’t heard anything.

And right on cue, here come the Creeds! Julius says it sounds like the big bad Galluses don’t want a challenge. He says last week they called for him, but this week they’re saying it to their faces. NXT Battleground, Tag Titles. Ring ring!

Mark says the problem is, they’re an entirely different animal. Brutus says the problem is they’re out of surprises and dealt their last hand at Stand & Deliver. Julius says they’re not here to throw darts or shoot pool, they’re talking Lowell and Battleground. The four will fight, but only two will leave with titles. Joe goes on the attack and it turns into a three-on-two brawl. Mark goes for the finisher on Julius, but Stacks comes out and makes the save! Gallus retreat.

* McKenzie asks Wes about last week when Joe Gacy attacked him and he saw a crack in his friendship with Tyler Bate. He says he thought he could trust Tyler and he doesn’t know if it’s Gacy in his head or what, but he doesn’t know who he can trust. Tyler walks in and Wes says to save it, he doesn’t need to pretend to be friends and walks off.

Bate says he respects Wes and everything he’s done, but Joe Gacy is a different kettle of fish. But tonight he has a different opponent to worry about.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Tyler Bate

Lock up to start, with Wes Lee on commentary. Eddy with a wristlock that gets reversed, Eddy reverses into a headlock. Bate tries to shoot him into the ropes but Eddy holds on and drops him to the mat. Eddy’s shoulders end up on the mat for a two-count.

Bate gets up and trips Eddy, they jockey for position and then stare off. Eddy with a waistlock, Eddy goes into the ropes but gets hit with a dropkick for two. Eddy up on Bate’s shoulders but he slides off, Bate with strikes and he goes into the ropes and is hit with a crossbody. He grabs Bate but Bate with a roll-up for two.

Eddy with a big chop and a snapmare, kick to the back. Cover for two. Eddy with a shoulderlock, Bate to his feet but is sent back to the mat. Bate gets to his feet but Eddy with an abdominal stretch. Bate gets free and lays in some strikes, but eats a kick to the gut. Eddy charges in the corner but Bate with a big kick and Euro uppercut off the second rope. Standing SSP for two.

Bate goes for the Tyler Driver ’97 but Eddie counters. Bate goes into the ropes but runs into a kick. Bate again off the ropes and hits a big lariat on Eddie. Tyler Driver ’97 finishes it.

Winner: Tyler Bate (5:03)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Pretty standard match, they got their spots and it was fine for the time it got.

Joe Gacy attacks Bate after the match, Lee comes in and goes to attack but Gacy ducks and Bate gets nailed. Gacy with a double clothesline and holds the title high as Ava looks on happily.

* Lyra is in the trainer’s room and McKenzie asks about her injury. Lyra says her knee is bruised and swollen, but she doesn’t feel any tears or ligament damage. She says no matter what she’ll be fine, she’ll rehab and be ready for Battleground. McKenzie asks who Lyra wants to face, and she says Roxy.

* Noam Dar is WALKING backstage. So is Nathan Frazer.

* We get a note of what happened during the break as Bate and Lee argued about Lee accidentally hitting Bate. Lee yelled at Bate and left.

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

Lock up to start, Dar with a wristlock that puts Frazer on the mat. Frazer up and flips Dar over, but Dar maintains the wristlock. Frazer with a headlock, Dar escapes and locks in one of his own. Frazer shoots him into the ropes, they dodge each other and Frazer with a headlock that Dar counters. They’re back up and Frazer with a headlock takedown.

Back to their feet, Dar gets Frazer against the ropes and goes for a kick on the break, but Frazer ducks and nails a headlock takedown. Back to their feet, Dar with a knee strike. he charges into the corner but Frazer moves, into the ropes and he sends Dar to the outside as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Dar has Frazer in a shoulderlock, but Frazer battles out. Frazer goes to springboard off the ropes but Frazer kicks the rope. Frazer hung out over the bottom rope and Dar drops him for a punk kick. Dar stomps the wrist and then the other one, before moving to the ankles. Cover gets two.

Dar grabs Frazer and pulls him to the corner, climbing to the bottom turnbuckle for elbows to the head until the ref backs him off. He goes back in but Frazer fights back until Dar hits a big crack to the jaw. Kick to the chest and another, he goes for a third but Frazer catches it and springboards into an inverted facebuster!

Frazer now laying in the punches, chop in the corner and he sends Dar across the ring. Frazer charges in but gets sent onto the apron, he takes over and hits a leaping spining neckbreaker for two.

Dar counters a kick into an ankle lock but Frazer gets him off and goes for another springboard move, Dar moves and slams Frazer down. he goes for the armbar but Frazer blocks for a few. He locks it in but Frazer gets Dar’s shoulders on the mat. Superkick from Frazer, he falls onto Dar for a two-count.

Both men down now, get get to their knees and trade shots as they get fully to their feet. Frazer with chops to Dar but Dar with a jab, he rolls Frazer up for two and hits a big shot to the jaw for two. Dragon Lee comes out to watch and walks over to the Heritage Cup. Dar isn’t happy and leaves the ring to shove Lee. Lee nearly swings but stops, Frazer dives onto Dar! Dar in the ring, Frazer with the Phoenix Splash for three.

Winner: Nathan Frazer (12:56)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Ver5y good, fast-paced effort here from both guys. Dar had a good showing and the loss makes sense, while giving Frazer a much-needed win. Zero complaints.

Frazer and Lee pose with the Heritage Cup while Dar is unhappy in the ring.

* McKenzie asks Ilja about the attack from earlier. Ilja says he’s making Dijak feel the pain. Last week was torture but now Dijak is feeling the pain. He’ll sign the hold harmless act but at Battleground Dijak will understand he’s unbeatable. Dijak comes in and they try to brawl but are held back.