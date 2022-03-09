Join 411’s Live WWE NXT: Roadblock Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and that means it’s time for a special Roadblock-themed episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight we have a big show lined up for us! The NXT Championship will be on the line as Bron Breakker defends against Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler, while Imperium will defend the Tag Team Championships against the Dusty Cup winners in the Creed Brothers. Also, LA Knight and Grayson Waller will end their feud (hopefully) with a Last Man Standing match. Oh and Nikkita Lyons will be on the return of Lashing Out With Lash Legend, I suppose. There’s sure to be plenty more coming our way as well, so hopefully tonight will be able to deliver like the big NXT events tend to.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We start out with a hype video promoting the road to Stand & Deliver running through tonight’s show, focusing on tonight’s NXT Championship Match.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and launching right into a Dusty Classic match!

Dusty Tag Team Classic Semifinal Match

Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai

Cora starts off with Wendy and they do a brief pose-off before Wendy takes Cora down with a wasitlock and does a peek-a-boo crossface. Back up and Cora goes into the ropes, but Wendy is taking a nap so Cora creeps over and tags in Raquel, who goes for a sneaky elbow drop. Wendy moves, but Raquel catches her and puts her on her shoulders for an extended airplane spin and then a dropped sidewalk slam. Blame the fuzzy jumper, maybe.

Raquel whips Wendy into the corner and tags in Cora, whipping her into Wendy. Snapmare and cover for two. Choo pushes Cora into the corner and tags in Kai, they double team her and hit sequential charging kicks in the corner, while Kai covers for two. Kai slams Jade down for another two count as Toxic Attraction have slipped away from the TA lounch.

Jade tossed into the hostile corner and Choo and Kai trade tags, punishing Jade with strikes. Jade with a fist to Kai but she gets knocked down, Kai twists her arm up and tags in Choo. Whip into the ropes, double trip and then a kick, elbow drop, and cover for two.

Choo goes for a suplex but Jade blocks it, then gets pushed into the corner. Snapmare by Choo into a headlock on the mat, Raquel tries to pump Cora up from the corner. Jade gets up to her feet and punches her way out of the headlock, blocks a suplex and another, but Choo with an inside corner. They turn it into a roll around the ring, Choo ends up with the cradle for two. Jade up and goes for the tag but gets dropkicked and falls out of the ring, where Choo slides out into her!

We’ve spilled to the outside and Raquel faces off with Dakota — which lets Toxic Attraction ambush Raquel and smash her knee with a bat. Raquel is down, Kai is beside herself, and we’re on break.

We’re back and Kai is in a straightjacket hold from Kai. Apparently during the break, Raquel said she’s sticking with it. Kai rushes at Jade in the corner but eats a boot, dropkick follows that up. Kai tags in Choo, who Jade clotheslines down. Choo catches a kick and eats an enzuigiri, Jade then hits a high knee in the corner. She backs up and hits a double knee strike on Choo, then covers for two.

Jade goes for a double underhook, but Choo counters it onto a uranage and tags in Kai. Double facebuster, Kai cover for two. Jade nails Kai and goes to tag in Raquel, who limps in and clotheselins Kai and Choo down in succession. She picks up Kai for a powerslam, covers for two.

Raquel up, she grabs Kai but Kai with a backbending kick to the head and she knocks Raquel down. She goes to charge in for a kick but the voices in her head told her know so she backs off. She goes in for the kick again, Raquel blocks it and goes for the Chingona Bomb, but she crumples. Kai with the big kick, Choo tages in for a splash, Kai with a double stomp off the top for three.

Winner: Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai (14:01)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: This was a pretty good opener with a surprising result thanks to the Toxic Attraction interference. It was very effective booking and shakes up the finals in an interesting way.

* Tommaso Ciampa says tonight he becomes a three-time NXT Champion and is proud of his wrestling, but this time it feels different. Maybe it’s Dolph disrespecting his legady or it’s Bron’s success, but this feels like more important than the title. He says that a win means he’d head to Stand & Deliver as the NXT Champion which is important to him. He says Bron and Dolph can argue over who’s #2, but never has there been such a gap between #1 and #2.

* In the NXT parking lot, the Creed Brothers have been assaulted with steel pipes and officials tend to them. Malcolm Bivens is there and he’s pissed.

* We’re back and the Creed Brothers are being attended to in the medical area as Cora Jade helps Raquel in to be checked out.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Lockup to start, Fallon with a wirstlock which Stratton flips out of and reverses. Henley with an armdrag, but Stratton takes over and gets Henley on her back, Henley slips down and pushes Stratton into the ropes ofr a dropkick. Stratton gets Henley down against the second rope and splashes her against it, takes her down and locks in a front facelock.

Henley fights out and chops Stratton, dekcs her, and hits a knee and then clothesline. She goes for a bulldog but Stratton pushes her off, then picks her up for a Samoan drop. The Tron distracts everyone and Sarray sneaks into the ringside area, kicks Stratton in the head and jets. That lets Henley get the pin.

Winner: Fallon Henly (2:48)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: What we got of the match was fine, though not enough to really mean much.

After the match, Briggs and Jensen lift Henley on her shoulders.

* We’re at Andre Chase University, and Chase breaks down his entrance of last week when his students bungled things and cost him the win. He tells the two they let the whole team down, and that Bodhi Haywood was the beacon of light by taking one for the team. A guy asks about Bodhi’s ugly-wounded eye and gets yelled at, which turns into a bleeped-out mess.

* Carmelo and Trick are at the barber shop, and Trick talks about how everyone keeps coming up short. Hayes says he doesn’t keep score, he just keeps scoring. He talks about running it back with the North American Championship Ladder Match, and his peeps ask how many opponents. One guy suggests 10, but he says there’s no one at that level. Trick suggests four who have to qualify, and Melo is cool with that. Trick isn’t sure whether it should be a ladder match, and Melo says he’s doing it because he can. His goal is to prove he’s the greatest North American Champion there’s ever been.

* Fuck me, it’s time for Lashing Out. Lash welcomes Nikkita Lyons in, and asks her about her journey, wanting to know if her mom was just her dad’s groupie or if she was EVERYONE’s. Lyons says her mom was a free spirit. Lash talks trash, Nikkita says to get her finger out of her face and Lash asks what she and her butt implants are going to do about it? Lyons says she’s all natural, and Lash says that’s all we have time for as they argue.

* McKenzie is with Imperium and asks about the Creed attack. Marcel says they would never do that and they wish they could face them. Aichner says that apparently the Creed Brothers weren’t ready for them after all. MSK come in and say they’ll take the spot and give the Creed Brothers a title shot when they’re ready.