Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

*turns office chair around*

SURPRISE, SURPRISE, SURPRISE! It is I, Stephen Quentin Cook the Third here as your new Raw live coverage concierge. Life takes us on many different paths in many different directions. I’m old enough to remember when I was an influential voice in getting Tony Acero some extra work, and now that his Monday night path has changed, I’m taking over a spot that he filled for many years with honor & prestige. I hope to fill this slot with the same level of honor & prestige that Tony did, and I assure you folks that he’ll be back here with us soon enough in a different capacity. Can’t say enough good things about Tony, he’s a solid dude.

Shoutout to the comment section! I can’t say I’ll be as active as Tony was with you guys but y’all are an important part of the 411 experience. If you’re reading this and aren’t already part of the hootenanny I suggest you get down there and say hi to Pepe, Ego & the others for me.

Anywho, we’ve got some wrestling to watch tonight! Let’s hook em up!

We’re in Atlanta, Georgia! A hotbed of wrestling for decades! Cody Rhodes walks backstage with Brandi & Liberty. Bianca Belair & Naomi have arrived, as have Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. Sami Zayn is here, as is Drew McIntyre.

12,432 fans are at the State Farm Arena! Michael Cole & Pat McAfee are our hosts for the final Raw before the Royal Rumble. Pat runs down the happenings from Saturday Night’s Main Event, which I also covered for this very website.

Seth Rollins is here!: The fans sing Seth’s song as he makes his way to the ring. Seth screams the town’s name and welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. He’s a visionary, a revolutionary & Seth “Freaking” Rollins. They call it Hotlanta for a reason. It’s Seth’s favorite time of year, as it’s almost WrestleMania Season. It’ll kick off this Saturday when he wins the Royal Rumble. 2025 got off to a bad start though, Seth recaps his loss to CM Punk on the first episode of Raw on Netflix. He had to ask himself who he was. Who does he want to be? He’s Seth Freaking Rollins. He doesn’t stay down for nothing. When he’s the most focused version of himself, no one is better than him. His path to redemption started last week when he beat Drew McIntyre, and will continue this Saturday when he tosses everybody out. He will especially toss Roman Reigns out, and hopes that CM Punk is the last one in his way so he can crush his WrestleMania dream to dust. The question is which championship he’ll go after. Gunther’s just holding on to the World title until Rollins decides to go after it again. There’s also Cody Rhodes. He helped Cody win last year, it’d be poetic if he took that title this year. Seth asks the people, but before they can chime in on Gunther’s merits, the Ring General makes his appearance.

Gunther wonders where Seth has been the last few months. On Saturday, Gunther was in San Antonio defending against a clown, Jey Uso. He beat Jey’s ass! Seth has been whining, crying & complaining about drama. He’s forgotten what really matters in this company, and should cancel out the noise. Gunther’s not sure Seth still has it in him. Seth says that the World Championship wouldn’t exist without him. Gunther knows who Seth is, one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot into this company. In 2025, Gunther is the best wrestler in the company, and the title proves it. Gunther wants Seth to win the Royal Rumble and face him at WrestleMania. He’ll be looking up at the lights and will realize that Gunther’s name is synonymous with the World Championship.

Here comes Logan Paul! Logan rips a sign on his way to the ring to establish himself as a bad person. The fans try to boo over Logan’s speech, where he talks about how he commands attention because he’s great at everything. The company needs a new face, one oozing with charisma, couth & confidence. Those two nimrods don’t have it. They’re both very good at wrestling, but have hit their ceiling. The fans think Logan sucks. If there’s anything they need to worry about, it’s Logan Paul, who is entering the Royal Rumble. He won’t throw all 29 other guys out, he’ll work smarter not harder. When he wins the Rumble, he’ll main event WrestleMania and face either Cody or Gunther. Gunther now wants Logan to win the Rumble so he can embarrass him at WrestleMania. Seth says the only person that will get embarrassed at WrestleMania is Gunther. Play Seth’s music!

CM Punk is backstage with Cathy Kelley. Cathy isn’t there long, as Sami Zayn emerges. Punk said that Sami’s not on his level, but Sami points out that he’s main evented WrestleMania before. Sami walks away and is confronted by Karrion Kross. Kross is trying to influence Sami against Seth Rollins and encourages Sami to work for himself. There’s a world of opportunity at Sami’s feet! Kross leaves and Cody Rhodes appears! After a brief greeting Sami walks away.

The stars are out at ringside, and so are A-Town Down Under & the Creed Brothers!

World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (c) vs. “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio & JD McDonagh: The Judgment Day attack right away, dumping Ivar out of the ring and doubleteaming Erik. Mysterio hits a dive on Ivar. McDonagh with a Asai moonsault to Ivar, but hits the announce table hard! Near-fall in the ring on Erik. McDonagh is back on the apron as Dom works Erik over. JD tags in and stomps Erik down. Dom tags back in, Erik with an up & over in the corner and tags in Ivar. Seated crossbody to Dom. JD evades in the corner, but Ivar sits down on him. Ivar misses a charge on the floor, Dom gets caught on a dive and tossed into JD by Erik. Ivar cannonballs into JD & Dom on the floor! We go to commercial…

Ivar is getting worked over as we return. He walks through a double elbow block and hits a handspring into a double back elbow of his own. Erik tags in and tosses Dom on his head. JD gets a knee to the back of his neck. Dom evades a clothesline but can’t avoid the urinaki. Big knee to Dom gets two. JD gets tossed outside & Ivar tags in. Dom avoids a doubleteam and tags JD back in. JD avoids a doubleteam and headbutts Erik. Ivar kicks JD down, goes to the middle rope but JD yanks Ivar down to the mat for two. Michael & Pat are very impressed with JD tonight. Dom goes up top, Ivar evades and hits a spin kick. Here’s Carlito! He spits an apple in Ivar’s face and Dom hits a 619. JD up top, hits a moonsault! Dom up top, hits the frog splash! Erik breaks up the count using JD. JD gets tossed outside, Carlito gets knocked off the apron. Dom is left all alone and gets taken out with the War Machine. The champions retain!

Winners: The War Raiders (9:25 shown via pinfall)

Pete Dunne & Ludwig Kaiser have a conversation backstage, which gets interrupted by the New Day. Even Pete & Ludwig don’t want to hear from them! Cathy does, and Kofi talks about how Atlanta’s favorite son has come home. Cathy guesses Bron Breakker, Austin Theory & Cody Rhodes, but it’s actually Xavier Woods, who will win tonight in front of his family. He hasn’t heard from them, but he’s sure they’ll show up.

Rey Mysterio (w/the LWO) vs. Xavier Woods (w/Kofi Kingston): Pretty much every rapper based in Atlanta is ringside at this show tonight, but the seats reserved for Woods’ family are empty. Headlock by Xavier, as Michael tells us that Zelina Vega will be heading to SmackDown via the transfer window after this show. Xavier gets kicked in the face, Rey hits a crossbody off the middle rope before applying a headlock of his own. Shoulderblock by Xavier. Rey with a clothesline out of the corner. Xavier fights back, chops Rey and works him over in the corner. Rey with a rana, Xavier rolls through a sunset flip and clubs on Rey in the ropes before hitting a second rope double stomp to the back of Mysterio.

We return from commercial and shots are exchanged. Xavier stalls with the vertical suplex before finally dropping Rey for two. Xavier drives Rey into the corner and hits some shoulderblocks. Xavier runs into a boot and an elbow, Rey gets tossed to the apron, goes up top and hits a senton followed by a rana. Xavier drops Rey on the turnbuckle out of a ten-punch attempt. Rey placed up top, Xavier follows him and goes for a superplex, Rey blocks. Sunset flip powerbomb by Mysterio! A Code Red after that gets two. Xavier kicked into 619 position, but he rolls outside. Rey follows him but gets tossed into the announce table. Rey gets rolled into the ring and Xavier notices that his family has arrived. They’re wearing “New Day Sucks” shirts! How rude! Xavier goes back to the ring, gets sent into the ropes and there’s the 619! Rey drops the dime and gets the three count!

Winner: Rey Mysterio (8:24 shown via pinfall)

Rey dons a New Day Sucks shirt and poses with the Woods family.

Last week, Seth Rollins beat Drew McIntyre, but got accidentally Helluva kicked by Sami Zayn. Back in the locker room, Sami tells Seth that it was obviously an accident. Seth realizes that, but is suspicious about Sami’s relationship with Roman Reigns and doesn’t want it to happen again. They’re good for now at least.

We get a sneak peek of a Jackie Redmond interview with CM Punk that will air during the Royal Rumble kickoff show.

Yeet Time: Jey Uso yeets his way down to the ring with Quavo. The fans do love to yeet along. Michael has learned the Jey handshake. Pat gets too excited and drops his headset. Jey needed that yeet after Saturday night. He still thinks he can beat Gunther. Seth & Gunther got his name in their mouth, so he’s going to win the Royal Rumble on Saturday. He’ll main event WrestleMania and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Jackie is with Lyra Valkyria, who has some big news for us tonight. She’ll be entering the Royal Rumble. Chad Gable interrupts, and says that Ivy Nile will be taking the Women’s Intercontinental Championship for him & the team. They’ll both be in that Royal Rumble match. American Made walk up to Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri, and Chad tears them down verbally as he typically does.

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: