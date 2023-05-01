Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

It’s THE DRAFT! Will it matter? Do you care?!

It’s Monday, you know what that means!

The H’s is here, and he’s got his draft cards. He points to me in the crowd, but I’m not there, so joke’s on him.

The shiny new title is next to him as he smiles behind the podium. He welcomes us to RAW and to Night 2. He said things got craaaaazy on Friday. Tonight will be no different, but first he’s got to set some ground rules. All remaining stars are subject to transferring to other brands.

Since Reigns was drafted to Smackdown, we will be crowning a new World Heavyweight Champion, who will be exclusive to RAW. oF everyone draft eligible, will there be a new champ emerge?

Before we start, there is one guy that is not eligible to be drafted – Brock Lesnar. Earlier today, Brock renegotiated his status as a free agent, so he can appear on any brand at any time. NXT Superstars are eligible, and the new rosters go into affect after Backlash. He says March 8th, but I believe he meant May.

Now then….

First Round of Round 2

Rhea Ripley to RAW

Austin Theory to Smackdown

Seth Freakin Rollins to RAW

Charlotte Flair to Smackdown

Triple H introduces Paul Heyman, who, in an awkward moment, is presented the title by Trips as if he hasn’t seen it, ever.

We head to the ring with Heyman who wants to have a chat.

He has been asked by Reigns to address a number of items. He has been drafted Smackdown along with Reigns and Solo. Tonight determines the fate of The Usos. They did NOT win the titles on Friday. He well address this tonight, and they will address this with a title shot on Saturday.

They will also address the Smackdown audience, where Reigns will be, to take all business items, and one of those items is that hunk of beautiful gold on the podium right now. Come on, wouldn’t it look relevant around Reigns’ waist? Almost 1,000 days into a reign. Talk about undisputed. Create a championship and Reigns will dominate that title to the main event of Mania. Of course, Reigns cant compete for the title because he won’t be on RAW.

Heyman talks about the boys in the back, how they are freakin clowns, freakin jokes, and well what do ya freak, here comes Seth Rollins.