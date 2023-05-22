Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey everyone, Winfree back again to cover the last RAW before Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. On the card tonight Imperium battles Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Sami and Owens will have a third man to make it a six man affair after Imperium got involved in their business last week. We know Gunther is facing Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions so he’s a possibility here, though outside options are Matt Riddle who also ran afoul of Imperium and Drew McIntyre if Drew’s contract has been cleared up as all of them have had business with Gunther at some point. Elsewhere on the card we’ll get more interview time with Seth Rollins before he and AJ Styles fight for the new World Heavyweight Championship, Natalya and Rhea Ripley have been chirping at each other, and I’m sure we’ll have some kind of confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar ahead of their Saudi match. Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will have a contract signing, JD McDonagh and Dolph Ziggler seem to be starting a feud, Shinsuke Nakamura might be looking to move beyond Miz after beating him last week, and Omos might be wandering around somewhere. This is RAW’s go home for Night of Champions, so let’s see if they can deliver the goods.

We open with Cody Rhodes arriving in the arena, only to be jumped by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar abuses Cody, which is a shame considering how nice Cody’s suit is. Lesnar tosses Cody around for a bit, wanting to fight him, then picks up a keg and smashes it into Cody’s left arm.

Paul Heyman is in the ring when we go to it, he introduces himself and say he had nothing to do with that attack in the back. What we saw is just an example of what Cody is in for on Saturday at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money when Cody tries to slay the beast Brock Lesnar. He knows how well received his appearance was last week, and he’s back this week to enlighten us all. Some cheap heat by insulting the host town, then reminds us that there are three main events at Night of Champions which will be capped off by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa taking the tag team titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Of not he mentions the Usos will be sitting at home, not present at Night of Champions. He then welcomes us to the show, only for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to show up. Heyman has scuttled off somewhere as the tag team champions head to the ring. That leads to a recap from Smackdown when the Usos jumped Sami and Owens but did so without the approval of Roman, then Jimmy and Jey losing the main event when Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar beat them. Sami and Owens don’t know where Heyman went, he must think they were going to hurt him but in reality Owens and Sami feel pretty good. They’re heading into the biggest title defense they could have again Roman and Solo, Sami knows this one is personal and he’s said everything he wants to say. Owens has something to say though, Roman dedicated the win to Afa and Sika the Wild Samoans, and that inspired Owens to dedicate their victory at Night of Champions to the pillars of the Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso. Sami approves, then reminds everyone they’ve got a trios match tonight and need a third man to help them take on Imperium. Imperium interrupts them now, because who doesn’t love a revolving door segment. Owens and Sami set for a fight, Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser surround the ring and slowly move in on them, but here comes Matt Riddle to stand with them and even the odds. Gunther decides to call off the attack, saving Imperium for the match later. They think better of it though and charge the ring, everyone brawls and eventually the good guys stand tall.

Commentary then run down the card for us, including a new announcement about Shinsuke Nakamura fighting Finn Balor.

Ricochet heads to the ring for our first match, he’ll take on Bronson Reed after this break.

We come back to a recap of Lesnar’s attack on Cody. In the back Byron Saxton waits for an update on Cody, Adam Pearce walks by and provides one. Cody is being evaluated and Pearce wont comment on rumors of a possible broken arm to Cody.

Back to the ring for our first match.

Match #1: Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed

Ricochet tries to stick and move with leg kicks while avoiding close quarters with Reed. Reed catches a kick and shoves Ricochet down. Ricochet with a low drop kick, more leg kicks from Ricochet but he can’t get Reed down. Reed eats an enziguri and Ricochet is still working body blows but runs into an avalanche. Elbow drop from Reed and a steam roller senton. Ricochet rolls out of the ring, Reed heads to the apron and hits a falling shoulder block to send us to break.

Reed is in the midst of hitting a delayed vertical suplex as we come back, Ricochet is able to knee out of it but runs into a Samoan drop for a 2 count. Ricochet snaps Reed over the top rope a couple of times then heads up top, jumps over Reed and hits the ropes to dropkick the knee of Reed again. Running knee from Ricochet then a kneeling superkick but Reed wont fall, and Ricochet hits a spin kick to finally drop him. Running Shooting Star Press for 1, then a lionsault but Reed fights up to his feet. Ricochet with more leg kicks, then Reed clubs the leg of Ricochet and then he clotheslines him out of the ring. Reed tries the diving shoulder block again but Ricochet intercepts him with a knee strike. Sick timing there. Back into the ring Ricochet lands a kick but Reed counters a springboard move, squishes Ricochet in the corner and hits a ripcord snap powerslam. Reed up top for the Tsunami, it connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bronson Reed won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good match, Ricochet bumped like a mad man while Reed is really getting the hang of selling while still coming across like a monster. Wouldn’t mate more of these two in the future.

In the back Apollo Crews gets interviewed by Kathy. Apollo hopes Cody is OK, and then he’s interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. There was some confusion about the timing apparently, and Apollo says he’s everything Dom isn’t. Ripley has something to say though, she promises to end Natalya at Night of Champions. Sure, that’s a thing they can do I guess. Apollo and Dom bicker, because bitches be crazy, and Ripley gets Dom into a match with Apollo. Can’t wait for Dom to have the same match he’s had for years, but this time with Apollo.

After this break we’ll get more of that sit down interview with Rollins from last week.

Post break, more of that Rollins interview. Rollins talks about Roman Reigns, he loves Roman but doesn’t like him, such is the nature of brotherhood. He references their history, but feels the person Roman is now, and the champion he is, well that he doesn’t respect. He thinks Roman has been poisoned by his own ego and is taking away opportunities, oh that’s rich coming from a guy who’s been in the main event scene for over a decade and hasn’t elevated a single soul. Asked about RAW with him as champion he thinks it can be a catalyst for change, again, comical. He wants to know who’ll carry the torch when Rollins and Roman are gone. This leads to AJ Styles, he puts over AJ as a generational talent and we get some video of their indy wrestling days against each other, including AJ putting Rollins over on the mic when Rollins was just 19. Rollins is feeling invincible, he’s held every title in the company, and our “cliffhanger” is what this new title will mean.

We get a recap of a RAW Talk when Damian Priest and Finn Balor got into things with Shinsuka Nakamura. In the back Balor and Priest warm up for the match. Priest doesn’t like getting interrupted by Byron Saxton, and Balor has to calm things down before asking for props for beating Sami and Owens last week. Balor does the Greek chorus thing by recapping the last couple of weeks again. Why does everything done on this show include several weeks worth of recaps?

To the ring and here comes Candice LeRae. She’ll wrestle Zoey Stark after this break.

Post break we get a hype video from Zoey Stark. She’s going to tear people apart, expose their weaknesses, and end the time of heroes. OK then.

Match #2: Candice LeRae vs. Zoey Stark

Stark attacks at the bell and stomps down Candice in the corner. Some more corner work from Stark, then a half nelson suplex. No reaction from the crowd. Some mounted punches from Stark and she screams, again the crowd responds with apathy. Nikki Cross runs down to root on Candice, apparently. Candice hits a jawbreaker then a low dropkick. Senton from Candice and Stark rolls to the apron then gets dropkicked to the floor. Candice throws herself from the ropes onto Stark. Nikki hugs Candice and that winds up leading to Stark shoving both of them into the ring steps. Back in the ring Stark hits the Z360 to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zoey Stark

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: The utter disinterest from the crowd hurt this on several levels. Plus I kind of think if you wanted Stark to get over as a destroyer she shouldn’t have needed the unintentional help from Nikki.

That sends us to break.

Fairly weak first hour of RAW, let’s see if things can pick up in the second third of the show.

Post break Mustafa Ali talks with Byron Saxton about his title shot at Night of Champions. Ali can’t do this, he can’t just spew a positivity quote, he’s been dreaming about this since he was a kid, dreaming of becoming a champion. He’s never come close to winning a title, and Brock Lesnar walks through their shot and tells Ali to get a life before he heads out to the ring. Lesnar’s comedy chops are underappreciated, he’s a funny guy when he wants to be.

Lesnar walks to the ring and gets a mic. Lesnar then asks the crowd what they want to talk about. He’d boo Cody too, unfortunately Cody wont be out here tonight, and he wont be fighting at Night of Champions either. But don’t worry, Lesnar wont let us down, he’s going to issue an open challenge for anyone back there to fight him in Saudi Arabia. All you’ve got to do is step out here and step face to face with Brock Lesnar. Cody Rhodes, left arm in a sling, walks out without music. Officials are trying to talk Cody out of this, but Cody gets into the ring and pulls off the sling. This amuses Lesnar. Lesnar takes off his hat and they brawl, but Lesnar immediately grabs a Kimura and cranks it while telling Cody to fight him. They try the “broken arm” snap in the Kimura, it didn’t come across especially well. Lesnar then stands on Cody’s bad arm and stomps it for good measure. Lesnar picks up his hat and walks out while Adam Pearce calls for help. There’s actually a small “thank you Brock” chant. Officials swarm the ring as Cody sells the arm and we go to break.

Post break, a recap of what just happened.

Alpha Academy comes out next.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) w/ Maxxine Dupri vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) w/ Valhalla

Gable and Erik start, Gable looks to out wrestle Gable then they trade arm wringers and escapes but Erik out powers a drop toe hold. Head scissors from Gable then an arm drag and he stats working the arm. Erik has had enough of this and clobbers Gable with an elbow. Ivar tags in and they bludgeon Gable for a bit. Ivar lays in some strikes as the crowd wants Otis. Erik back in and Gable eats some double team moves. Ivar back in as they’re keeping Gable isolated. Gable fights to his feet and starts fighting out of the enemy corner but can’t make a tag yet. Ivar keeps stopping the tag but Gable finally gets free and in comes Otis. Otis runs over everyone for a bit then hits a scoop slam on Ivar. Erik eats a corner avalanche, then Otis with the Caterpillar. Valhalla pulls Ivar away from a corner splash and Gable tags himself in. Erik tags in as well and knees Gable in the face. Maxxine and Valhalla get into it while Gable kicks Ivar off the ropes and catches Erik with an O’Connor Roll to get the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alpha Academy won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Perfectly average, but largely acceptable stuff from everyone.

In the back Byron Saxton wants more updates, but Adam Pearce wont give him one. Cody Rhodes storms out yelling that there’s nothing to talk about and ejecting Pearce.

Back to the ring here comes Shinsuke Nakamura, he’ll take on Finn Balor after this break.

Hype video for Indus Sher.

Back to the ring and here comes Finn Balor along with Damian Priest.

Match #4: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor w/ Damian Priest

They tie up, Balor with a mat return into a front headlock then a chin lock but Nakamura counters into a hammerlock. More chain wrestling and Balor goes for an arm wringer. Nakamura escapes the arm wringer and grabs a hammerlock. They trade headlocks and escapes though naturally it’s Balor who’s first to cheat with a hair grab. Some corner strikes from Balor, but Nakamura comes out with a knee lift. Nakamura with kicks then some Good Vibrations in the corner and an enziguri. Balor is set on the ropes and eats a knee to the body then Nakamura baseball slides him to the barricade. On the floor, then back in the ring but they start trading on the apron. Balor grabs the ref to set up a cheap shot from Priest on the floor to send us to break.

We come back to Balor working a chin lock. Knee from Balor then he kicks Nakamura but Nakamura fires up and elbows his knee then hits an elbow and a kick. Nakamura hits the sliding German suplex and gives Priest the “come on” before avoiding his clothesline. Back in the ring Nakamura lands a kick for a 2 count. Gordbuster from Nakamura then knees to the head on the mat followed by Balor fighting off the reverse exploder. Balor with a Victory Roll for 2 then a Sling Blade. Balor wants the John WOOOOOOO, but Nakamura intercepts him with a kick. Nakamura wants the Kinshasa, but Balor counters into a standing double stomp. Balor up top for the Coup de Grace, but Nakamura avoids it and knees him in the back of the head to put both men down. They fight up to their feet, and Priest pulls Balor out of the ring. Nakamura heads to the apron and unloads on Priest with kicks and knees then sends him into the time keepers area. Balor comes flying in with a John WOOO to Nakamura into the barricade. Back in the ring, Coup de Grace and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Finn Balor won

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I mean, it’s Balor and Nakamura and they got time, this was going to be good. Pity the Judgement Day is so painfully repetitive in presentation and layout.

We get another update on the women’s tag team situation, Morgan injured her shoulder while Kai has a torn ACL. We’ll have a fatal 4-way match next week on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez still gets to choose her partner. Spoiler, it’s Shotzi.

That leads to Raquel Rodriguez heading to the ring, she’ll take on Sonya Deville after this break.

Post break we’re reminded that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel Rodriguez last week. Anyway here comes Sonya Deville.

Match #5: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville w/ Chelsea Green

Sonya attacks from behind as Green distracted Raquel. Knee strike from Sonya gets 2. Sonya to the ropes for a diving knee strike that gets another 2 count. Corner strikes from Sonya then Raquel tosses her away and lands a boot. Twisting Vader Bomb from Raquel, then a Tejana Bomb and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Raquel Rodriguez won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: Not sure if this had time cut from it or not, but this might have benefited from being more of a squash for Raquel.

Post match Green kicks Raquel in the head and holds her for a knee from Sonya. But here comes Shotzi to chase them off and allow Raquel to drop Sonya with another boot. Raquel then sets up Shotzi for a suicide dive onto both Green and Sonya.

In the back a ref tells Adam Pearce that Cody Rhodes wont let anyone in his locker room. Trish Stratus interrupts this to express her concern about Becky Lynch getting violent at the contract signing and would like a no touch policy in place. Pearce isn’t sure there’s a need for that, and heads out.

After this break we’ll have that contract signing.