Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Boy that Hilary was no joke…

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Starting strong with some Judgment Day love. There’s a video package for them, showing all is well within the team, especially with the addition of JD McDonagh.

We head live to Quebec City, and start off with Sami Zayn to a hell of a pop. They sing to him like he’s Seth Rollins as he holds the flag of Quebec up high, then wraps himself in it like a cape.

We get an OLE chant that goes on for a while. Sami is super hyped, and this crowd needs no help in showing their excitement. Fuck yeah.

Sami has a mic, and he’s ready to speak to his fam. He welcomes us to RAW in French.

The Judgment Day cuts the lovefest short, and comes out to circle (square?) the ring.

All four hop up on the apron, looking to pounce. Sami tells them before they do whatever they are about to do, he has a question – did they really think he’d come here alone?

Kevin Owens makes his triumphant return to a HUGE pop! He clocks Dominik Mysterio coming down the ramp, stomping over and over. Finn Balor hits the ropes to attack Sami, but KO pulls his foot out and sends him into a barricade. Damien Priest with a GOOZLE to Sami! KO in! Kick! WHAM! STUNNER!

The Judgment Day scurries away as KO soaks in the cheers.

KO with the mic. Says its been far too long since he’s had a match on RAW. So tonight, KO and Sami against any two of JD.

He then says somerting in French. I can’t hear it all, but I think he said, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir”

The New Day are here!



The New Day vs Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

Riddle and Woods to start. Riddle under a leap and he shoves Riddle, then yells at him that they are not a real tag team. Woods whips Riddle into a kick from Kofi. Kofi gets a tag and hits a splash off the 2nd rope. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Riddle with a back suplex, but kofi lands on his feet and dropkicks Riddle. Tag from Drew. Kofi with a go behind, drops to the mat, whip to the ropes, tries for a move, circles around Drew’s arm and hits a dropkkick, then gets sent to the corner. He hops into Drew’s arms and Drew hits an over head belly to belly. Woods runs in and eats one, too. Riddle turns Drew around and gives him a big ol hug. Drew hugs him back…and BELLY TO BELLY TO RIDDLE ONTO NEW DAY OUTSIDE! Riddle is all happy with a thumbs up. Lol.

Kofi’s got Riddle hurting by the arm. Riddle stands, tries to escape, but Kofi hits a side Russian Leg Sweep. Snapmare int oa kick from Kofi. Tag to Woods who drops an leobw, Kof with a splash, fist drop to the forehead by Woods. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Woods works the left arm, mushing the face with his forearm. Riddle fights back with palm strikes, tries for an Enziguri, but misses. Woods tags in Kofi. Sliding DDT from Woods, Kofi with a splash to the back of Riddle. He spins Riddle into a pin, gets 1..2..NO!!! Kofi works the left arm again. Kofi with a right hand to the face. He trips Riddle up, heads to the corner, Kofi up top, flies and Riddle has a knee waiting for him! Riddle corners Woods up top, chops the chest a few times, clims up, locks the head, FISHERMANS SUPERPLEX off the top!

Drew wants in! Riddle kicks Woods a few times, gets up to tag, but DREW IS PULLED OFF THE CORNER BY ERIK OF THE VIKING RAIDERS! Tag to Kofi! Riddle turns. TROUBLE IN PARADISE! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The New Day

The New Day are a breath of fresh air. I know it’s simple, and should be obvious, but Woods expressing Riddle/Drew are not a real tag team, then proceeding to defeat them with a flurry of tag team moves was a really nice touch.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 9:29

The Viking Raiders attack Kofi and Woods! Derw entesr te ring, big headbutt to Erik knocks him down. Ivar kicks, hits the ropes, SPIEBUSTER FROM DREW! GAHD DAMN. Clothesline to Ivar, sending him out of the ring.

Backstage, Jackie welcomes JD McDonagh, who is accompanied by Finn Balor She asks if there is tension between him and Judgment Day. He hopes his association with Finn makes Judgment Day stronger.

Finn says last week, Judgment Day handled Sami with the help of JD, so maybe….

In comes Rhea Ripley to cut him off and say they need Finn. She holds JD back, saying it’s Judgment Day bidness only.

Shayna Baszler wants to let the world burn, and says just as much in a short video package for her.

We switch gears to Chad Gable who won the chance to take on Gunther for the IC Title.

Earlier today, Gunther cut a promo, saying tonight we will witness the glory of The Ring General, Gunther. Time is not his enemy, it is his friend. With every day passing, he keeps building his legacy. Gable will not make a name for himself on his expense. Gable’s fairy tale story will end tonight.

In present time, Gable is with his homies, and in comes Saxton to ask for final comments.

Otis cuts in, tells Gable at his lowest point of his career, they came tag team champions, but tonight it’s about Gable. Maxxine says she would have never been the person she is if it wasn’t for Gable. IF anyone can do the impossible, it’s Chad Gable.

Gable says there’s only one thing left to say…and he thanks us.



WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Chad Gable vs Gunther

Crowd is pro-Gable. They lockup. Gunther corners him, swings wildly with a chop, but Gable ducks under it and hits a chop of his own. LOCKUP again. Gunther works the left arm, lifts Gable and drops him down to the mat, then drops a knee to the arm. Gunther doesn’t let go, instead getting a hammer lock. Gable stands, tries to hook the leg, but Gunther drops to the knee. Gunther spins the arm, side headlock, and he kinda hip tosses Gable forward. Gunther works the left arm, Gable tries to shove him away. Gable chops, rolls into a bridge, flips up, spins, drop toe hold, spins atop the back, front face lock, but Gunther stands and tosses Gable out of the ring. Gunther is pissed.

Gable slides into the ring, stands, and Gunther hits a HUGE chop as we hit our first commercial break of the match.

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: