Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Hello everyone and Merry Christmas/Yule/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa and whatever you may celebrate. Welcome to our live WWE Raw coverage here on 411. Jeremy Thomas here, filling in for Tony who has the holidays to handle. So apologies for being stuck with me. Tonight’s Raw will be looking at the best of 2023, and so we’re gonna be doing this a little differently. I’m gonna be covering generally in the usual way, but we’re not gonna go match by match with a fresh perspective and instead will be letting Tony (or whoever filled in as a guest for that particular week) speak to the matches in retrospective. Make sense? Probably not, but you’ll see what I mean. These shows are what they are, but we should at the very least get to enjoy some of Raw’s best moments over the past 12 months so sit back, relax and have fun.

* We start off with The Miz walking onto a set and saying, Really? Really, this is it? He expected more pizazz and production value, so he snaps his fingers a couple times and gets a gift-stacked red carpet. Tonight we’ll relive the moments of 2023. He says the Oscars called him to host but he was busy covering WrestleMania. What, it’s his show; he can do what he wants.

He says that WWE covered every genre including drama, like Cody vs. Brock and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Logan Paul vs. Ricochet, Trish vs. Becky Lynch, the men’s WarGames match (with George Kettle taking out Miz). But he means Bad Bunny’s match with Damian Priest at Backlash. He says to always stick around until the end for post-credits scenes, and we get a quick clip of CM Punk’s return.

Miz says this isn’t some forgettable sequel; it’s 365 days of heart-pounding action that only WWE can deliver. Get ready for WWE at its absolute best because this is Raw’s Absolute Best of 2023, and it is awesome!

* Jackie Redmond and Peter Rosenberg are here to talk about Miz’s opening. Pete says we have gifts for everyone including exclusive interviews with Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and more. Jackie says Seth Rollins will be here, but first we go back to May for Seth vs. AJ to win the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship.

World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finals

AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

(Recap courtesy of Kevin Pantoja)

Seth’s gear gave me King from Tekken vibes. The crowd was mostly behind him. The early stages here felt exactly the way they should as two veterans had a feeling out process and neither was out to make the first mistake. It was Seth who slipped up first as AJ escaped a superplex attempt and hit his own suplex into the corner. From there, things picked up including a pretty Seth frog splash and AJ busting out the moonsault DDT for the first time in forever. You could tell that AJ was putting in the effort tonight and that’s great because we don’t always get it from him at this point (which I totally understand). Seth altering his signature spot to be inverted was a sick change of pace. AJ’s response was to hit a damn Brainbuster on the apron, showing that these guys were out to steal the show. On a tope suicida, Seth tweaked his knee, giving AJ a target for the Calf Crusher. Seth did the Curb Stomp to the hand down the stretch but it wasn’t clear enough to get the reaction it needed. Seth survived a Pedigree but his next Curb Stomp attempt saw his leg give out. His next attempt, which came after a Pedigree and selling of the knee, connected and won him the title in 20:39. AJ brought his A game tonight and Seth was his usual great self. A hell of a match and Seth finally gets back on top of a brand the way he deserves. [****]

* Jackie and Peter welcome Seth Rollins by video call and wish him, Becky and Roux a Merry Christmas. Jackie asks if Roux gets hyped for the holiday and Seth says she really digs all of it. He says it’s great to be there and watch her get into all of it.

Pete asks Seth what it meant for him to be the first World Heavyweight Champion, and he says it’s been an honor in his career to win the title and give the Raw guys something to shoot for. He’s not in the business of just being here for Seth Rollins, he wants to be there for everyone else. He mentions some of his opponents and that he’s looking forward to doing it more.

Pete asks about CM Punk’s return and what his thoughts were at that moment at Survivor Series. Seth says it was a mixture of emotions: rage, disappointment but also you kind of knew it was coming, and when you hear it disbelief like you’ve seen a ghost, but one you want to punch in the mouth.

Jackie asks if it would be possible for Punk to earn his respect and Seth says they have a long road to get to that. It’s been 10 years of him doing the opposite and he says he had respect, but Punk has been the epitome of “don’t meet your heroes.” He doesn’t want to say it’s Mt. Everest, because that wouldn’t be doing it justice. Pete asks what they sent Punk for Christmas and he says probably a couple lumps of coal.

Jackie asks about Drew, and Seth says a lot of what Drew’s saying isn’t wrong. He understands Drew, his approach and what he wants. But Drew’s problem is that he has to beat Seth, and he’s operating at an untouchable level. Drew has to beat him at Day 1 and he doesn’t think Drew can. He says Drew and he will bring the best out of each other and no Merry Christmas to him because he’s a jerk, but may the best man win.

* Up next: Mami love.

* Alpha Academy are celebrating their year, and Gable says he’s sad they have to say goodbye to 2022. Maxine says that Gable has the Christmas Blues, but she has the cure: shopping! She tells Tozawa to reveal shirts and they pimp WWE Shop.

* Jackie and Peter talk about how Alpha Academy are the best, and Jackie talks about Jade Cargill’s signing with WWE. Pete calls it an early Christmas present and runs down her talents, then quotes Rihanna a lot. They can’t wait to see Jade mix it up with the women, and that transitions into the rhea vs. Charlotte match at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

(Recap courtesy of Scott Slimmer)

Flair and Ripley lock up to start, and Ripley levels Flair with a shoulder tackle. Flair ducks a short clothesline and levels Ripley with a shoulder tackle of her own. Ripley gets in Flair’s face and eats a stiff chop. Flair catches Ripley with a boot between the ropes and follows up with a diving crossbody off the top. Ripley dumps Flair face-first onto the top turnbuckle and locks in the body scissors. Ripley rolls Flair onto her chest, but Flair reverses position into Ripley’s guard. Both women get back to their feet, and Ripley lands a stiff forearm shot to Flair’s lower back. Ripley levels Flair with a short clothesline and follows up with another short clothesline. Flair fights back with a back elbow shot and slams Ripley’s face into the top turnbuckle. Flair chops the chest and stomps on the back of Ripley’s knee. Flair heads up top and hits a diving crossbody, but Ripley rolls through and tries to counter into Riptide, but Flair counters into a DDT for a two count. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley kicks her away. Flair and Ripley connect with simultaneous big boots and level each other. Flair heads up top and sets up for a moonsault, but Ripley leaps up behind her and hits a release German suplex from the second rope. Flair fights back with Natural Selection, but Ripley kicks out at two. Ripley heads to the outside and slams Flair’s shoulder into the ring steps. Ripley rolls Flair back into the ring and slams her to the mat face-first for a two count. Ripley again goes for Riptide, but this time Flair counters into a German Suplex. Ripley hits a release German Suplex that ends with a VERY scary landing on Flair’s face and neck. Flair sends Ripley to the outside and heads up top. Flair hits a moonsault from the top to the outside and takes out Ripley. Flair rolls Ripley back into the ring and goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley kicks her away. Ripley hits Riptide, but Flair just manages to kick out before three. Flair catches Ripley with a rollup pin but only gets a two count. Ripley catches Flair in the Prison Trap, but Flair breaks free and hits a spear for yet another two count. Flair and Ripley trade punches in the middle of the ring, and the crowd is solidly behind Ripley at this point. Flair once again goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley makes it to the ropes. Flair slams Ripley’s face into the ring post and drags her up top. Ripley drops to the apron and slams Flair’s face into the top of the ring post in the process. Ripley heads back up top and hits a Riptide from the top for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair with a Riptide from the top.

Match Length: 23:36

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½

* We then get a vignette of Rhea talking about how she and Judgment Day took over Raw in 2023, and she eradicated everyone in their way. And as we approach Day 1, another fool is stepping to her in Ivy Nile. She tells Ivy she’s going to learn what everyone knows: this is her division.

* Up next: Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

* We’re back and jumping right into a montage recap of Logan Paul vs. Ricochet from SummerSlam, before Peter says his Christmas wish would be to wake up as Paul. He points out Paul’s been in eight matches but performs like a veteran, while Jackie says it feels like he’s born for this. We’ll see his match with Rey at Crown Jewel on Smackdown.

Jackie says Paul wasn’t the only celeb to shine in WWE and pimps the fact that Bad Bunny had 4.5 billion streams on Spotify this year. They talk about Bunny’s match at Backlash at Damian Priest.

San Juan Street Fight

Damian Priest vs. Bad Bunny

(Recap courtesy of Thomas Hall.)

Street fight and Bunny is the hometown boy to a major reaction. Bunny brings the kendo stick but whips out a shopping cart full of weapons. Priest powers him into the corner to start but gets slapped in the face, with Bunny hitting a Michinoku Driver for two. Bunny grabs the kendo sticks but Priest knocks him down and breaks one of them. Back up and Bunny hammers away in the corner, only to get taken down again.

South Of Heaven connects but Priest pulls him up at two. It’s time to bring in an ax handle (single this time) but instead Priest loads up the springboard dive…which is cut off by a chair being thrown into his face. Bunny hits a big dive and drops him with a bunch of trashcan lid shots, giving us a Flair Flop on the floor. Back in and another Michinoku Driver gives Bunny two more but it’s time to head back outside.

Priest gets the better of things this time and smashes the Puerto Rico kendo stick across Bunny’s back. They head into the crowd and over to the tech area, where a Falcon Arrow sends Bunny crashing HARD through some tables. Adam Pearce comes out to say this needs to stop but Priest carries Bunny back to ringside. Priest misses a kick to the post and can barely stand, so Bunny blasts said leg with a kendo stick.

Bunny hits something like a Stunner to the leg out of the corner and the leg is wrapped around the post. A chain is wrapped around the leg to send it into the post again (with Priest begging him not to do it). Priest begs off from a chair shot and gets in a kick of his own, only to get hit low for his efforts. Cue Judgment Day to go after Bunny, with Rey Mysterio making the save.

With Rey beaten down, Carlito makes the save to an explosion, including the Backstabber and apple spit. Judgment Day gets back up but here is Savio Vega, who brings out the LWO to keep up the fight. With everyone else gone, Priest’s leg gives out on a kick to the head attempt, allowing Bunny to grab a Figure Four. Priest gets out so it’s a Sliced Bread for two (with Bunny almost landing on his head). A Canadian Destroyer finishes Priest at 25:05.

Rating: A. Yeah this was a total blast and played to the live crowd as well as anything else was going to. Bunny is as over as free beer in a frat house around here and they brought in the legends/current stars to make it feel that much bigger. It was fun and Bunny put in an all time celebrity performance, but Priest deserves all kinds of credit for holding it all together. Great stuff here, but egads how is anything supposed to follow this?

* Still to come; Cody’s trilogy with Brock and The New Day giving their take on the year.

* We’re back as Peter and Jackie look at Christmas around the world — coincidentally, where WWE is headed for PLEs in 2024.

* The New Day are here to give their perspectives on 2023! Woods says the powers that be asked them to share their thoughts and infinite wisdom and immeasurable knowledge on Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat. They talk about Big Bronson Reed and his Tsunami, and the Viking Terror, Ivar. Kofi doesn’t want to be in a Viking Rules match with him again. Xavier mentions Jelly Roll’s appearance.

Up next: the Women’s Evolution. They talk about Kayden & Katana taking over the women’s division, Tegan Nox fighting Becky & Charlotte, Zoey Stark’s title shots, Raquel’s dominance and almost Chelsea Green, but there are plans for her tonight.

Next, the people you least want to be kicked in the head by: Xia Li, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Then it’s a look at the tag division. Kofi says Judgment Day is on top but goth look is a phase and the titles will come back to them. They mention Sanga and Veer, DIY, The Creeds, and Imperium. Kofi says they’re forgetting someone, but who could it be?

Finally: That’s Nasty. New Day talk about Alpha Academy and Tozawa’s dancing, saying “That’s Nasty!”

* Jackie asks Peter if he has moves like Tozawa and immediately regrets it. Jackie mentions Maxxine and Tozawa joining Alpha Academy and Chad Gable’s match with Gunther for the IC Title.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Chad Gable vs. Gunther

LOCKUP!!! Gunther with a side headlock takedown. They stand, and Gunther hits another takedown. Another. Gable shoots the leg, tries for an ankle lock, but Gunther gets to the ropes. Gable double taps the chest and pisses Gunther off. Gunther tries for a chop, Gable ducks under, slides out of the ring, back in the ring, then dropkicks Gunther off the apron. Another dropkick to Gunther.

WE ARE BACK and Gable has a leg lock around the ropes till 4. He releases then clips the back of the leg. HUGE kick from Gunther drops Gable, though, and he covers for 1..2..NO!! Gable with some rights, Gunther kicks, lifts the chin and chops. Gable is down. Gunther lifts Gable by the nose and drops an elbow to the bridge of it. Right from Gable, antoher, a chop, chop from Gunther drops Gable. Gable is up! STRAPS ARE DOWN!!! He chops away at Gunther, but Gunther lays him across the top rope and chops his chest then just puts his boot to the chin!

WE ARE BACK AGAIN and Gunther is slapping Gable around. He lifts up for a powerbomb, Gable head scissors him over the top rope and they both tumble outside. Gable is up, Gunther is up, GERMAN FROM BEHIND BY GABLE!!! Ref is at 6. Gable rolls Gunther into the ring, then slides in….right into a powerbomb! Cover for 1.2….NO!!! Gable sits Gunther on the top rope. He climbs and hits some rights. HUGE CHOP from Gunther drops Gable to the mat. Gable back up! Locks the head! SUPERPLEX TO GUNTHER!!!! GABLE TO THE TO PROPE! He dives! HEADBUTT! COVER! 1..2…..NO!!! ANKLE LOCK FROM GABLE! Gunther kicks Gable away. Gable locks up from behind. CHAOS. THE—NO!! Elbow from Gunther! He spins Gable! Tries for a pwoerbomb, Gable lands on his feet. Gunther with a side headlock, but Gable hits a Saito SUPLEX!!! Straps are back up just ot take them back fucking down!!! CHAOS THEORY!!!!!! 1….2…..NO!!!! Gable to the top rope! MOONSAULT! Lands on his feet, Gunther kicks up, Gable catches the foot, ANKLE LOCK! Gunther rolls through, Gable holds onto the lock!!!! GRAPEVINE!!! Gunther gets near the ropes, Gable pulls him back, kick from Gunther, Gable falls back….into a Sleeper by Gunther! Gable stands with Gunther on his back! Gunther falls back, but Gable turns it into a pin! 1..2..NO!!!

Gunther releases the hold! Gable with a headlock! He suplexes Gable on his head! Powerbomb! Clothesline!