Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Alright everyone, this is it. The very last time WWE can try to sell you on WrestleMania, to vaunted “go home” show to try and increase excitement for their biggest event of the year. To that end both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be here in some capacity, we’ll get a Happy Talk segment (God help us all), Ricochet and the Intercontinental title get the next best thing to being on WrestleMania. . . a triple threat on Smackdown, and we’ll get the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. There will also be something involving Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, because of course there will be. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. We’re going to open with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so here’s a video package for how great Andre was. Everyone’s in the ring, then Dolph Ziggler gets his own entrance. That gives commentary an excuse to show Dolph winning the NXT title. Which, sadly, reminds me that I’m covering NXT Stand and Deliver tomorrow. Finn Balor gets an entrance as well, seems like the least they could do for the US champion since he’s not defending the belt on WrestleMania despite it being a two night event. Cole says, with I presume a straight face, that winning this Battle Royal can jump start your career.

Match #1: Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The usual brawl to start, then Tozawa is eliminated before Reggie follows after Damien Priest boots him. Priest dumps R-Truth, because he hates fun I guess. Erik and Ivar eliminate Jinder Mahal, then Shelton Benjamin takes out T-Bar. Commander Azeez nearly eliminates Dolph but Robert Roode saves his buddy. Madcap Moss tackles Drew Gulak then eliminates him. Happy Corbin, not in the match, shows up to cheer on Moss. Moss is nearly tossed by Finn Balor, then Tomasso Ciampa tries but Moss just wont go away. Corbin leaves, thankfully, and Apollo Crews eliminates Cedric Alexander. Benjamin nearly takes out Apollo but Azeez objects to this and tosses Benjamin out. Mansoor gets eliminated by Ciampa then Apollo is tossed by Erik and Ivar. Azeez and Shanky team up to eliminate Erik and Ivar. Shanky and Azeez stare off, grab each other by the throat, then trade strikes amounting to very little. Azeez goes to eliminate Shanky but everyone else shows up and tosses both of them out of the ring. Priest goes to take out Balor, Balor survives and they trade strikes leading to Balor landing a Pele kick then tossing Priest out of the ring. Roode and Dolph team up to eliminate Ciampa and we’re down to the final four of Balor, Dolph, Roode, and Moss. Balor with a double stomp to Roode then goes for Dolph but Roode saves him again. Dolph and Roode team up on Balor, Moss comes from behind and tosses both Dolph and Roode. Sling Blade from Balor, but Moss then avoids a charge and tosses Balor out of the ring.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Madcap Moss won

Rating: 1 star

It was a Battle Royal, if you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all.

Post match Moss gets a mic, he’s happy to have done this all by himself. Ever since he was a kid he looked up to Andre the Giant, and Andre was his hero. He’s always wanted to follow in Andre’s large footsteps. For a joke, what do you call a Battle Royal named after the smartest Texans around? A Cattle Royal.

Well with that waste of time over commentary tells us the IC title match is up next. That of course means a video highlight of your IC champion losing twice in less than 4 minutes of wrestling time last week. I’m surprised they didn’t include Ricochet losing on RAW. Ricochet heads to the ring as we head to commercial break.

Post break commentary tries to tell us the IC title is prestigious, because telling is better than showing right? Los Lotharios head to the ring and we get the Kiss Cam on the way. Humberto and Angel find the plant quicker this time.

Match #2 – Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: (c) Ricochet vs. Humberto vs. Angel

Angel immediately rips the pants off and proceeds to double team Ricochet with Humberto. Some running knees from Angel, then he and Humberto hit a sandwich attack. Ricochet starts fighting back with strikes then hits a double hurricanrana. Running attack from Ricochet, then he goes for a springboard but Angel ties him up and Humberto then hits a top rope arm drag. Angel sneaks up behind Humberto, Humberto catches his nefarious actions but Angel offers a hug and they embrace as we head to break.

We come back to Humberto stomping down Ricochet. Ricochet starts fighting back with strikes to both opponents before he’s hit in the corner by Humberto. Some double team moves from Angel and Humberto follow then they pose. Ricochet again fights back, he lands kicks but Angel before Humberto hits a springboard enziguri for a near fall. Angel didn’t like that Humberto went for the pin, then sneaks over and looks to pin Ricochet as Humberto was going up top. Humberto starts arguing with Angel, then Humberto shoves Angel into Humberto. Ricochet hits a slow motion Frankensteiner but Angel breaks up the pin. Humberto rolls up Angel for a 2 count then they start yelling at each other. Ricochet interrupts that with a top rope cross body to both men. Ricochet is a house on fire as he takes out both men but when he goes to pin Humberto after a standing moonsault Angel comes in to break up the pin. Ricochet boots Angel then tosses Humberto out of the ring. A kick to Angel, then Ricochet heads up top only to get caught by Angel and drilled with a right hand. A stiff right from Ricochet lands, he wants a 630 but Humberto attacks him and climbs up there as well. Humberto wants a superplex, Ricochet fights him off then hits a gordbuster dropping Humberto on Angel. 630 from Ricochet to Angel, then he rolls through and hits Humberto with the Recoil and pins Humberto to retain.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ricochet retained the IC title

Rating: 3 stars

A good match overall, they teased the violence between Humberto and Angel without fully committing to it and that’s probably a good idea since the tag team scene still needs them.

We head to break with a promise that when we return we’ll get a video recap of Kevin Owens antagonizing Stone Cold Steve Austin.

