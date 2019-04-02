Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

The Kevin Owens Show : AJ Styles & Randy Orton are the guests this week. Owens brings up Orton ruining Angle’s match last week with Styles. Orton is proud of what he did, and Styles says Orton has been round for almost 20-years and only knows one move. Styles says the indie guys think they have it so hard, making $50 impressing dozens of fans while Orton was main eventing WrestleManias. Styles brings up Orton failing drug tests. Orton says if Styles was as good as he thinks he was he’d have been here a long time ago. Hard work doesn’t pay off, and your legacy is now corporate bitch. Owens bails and they brawl. Styles springboards into he RKO and Orton stands tall.

The Usos, Aleister Black, & Ricochet vs. The Bar, Rusev, & Nakamura : Cesaro and Ricochet begin. They lock up, Cesaro looks to work his power game but Ricochet works into counters but then eats an uppercut. Sheamus tags in and then Black tags in and takes over. The Usos now work quick tags but get cut off. Nakamura in and he follows with knee strikes. Rusev then low bridges Jey to the floor and works him over. Back in and Rusev covers for 2. Nakamura back in and follows with knees. Sheamus tags in and stops the tag and dumps him. Cesaro works him over, rolls him back in and Jey fires back. Rusev cuts off the tag, works him over in the corner, and tags in Sheamus. He grounds things, isolating Jey. Jey battles back with a spin kick, dumps Cesaro, and Nakamura cuts off the tag. He and Rusev work double teams and the cover gets 2. Jey fires back, hits the Samoan drop and tags in Jimmy. He runs wild but Nakamura makes the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, Jey tags in and the Usos double superkick Rusev for the win. The Usos, Aleister Black, & Ricochet defeated The Bar, Rusev, & Nakamura @ 10:40 via pin

– Alexa Bliss arrives and books the Usos vs. The Bar, Rusev & Nakamura, & Black & Ricochet for Mania. The teams all brawl, and Ricochet hits a big dive.

– The IIconics arrive. They comment on the men’s tag division, and their tag title match. They run down their opponents and remind us that they already pinned the champions and plan to win at Mania.

– We see footage of Lynch. Rousey. & Flair being arrested and brawling backstage on Raw.

The Miz vs. Sanity : Shane booked this match. Miz attacks Young with strikes, knocks the others to the floor and Young hits a neck breaker. Post break and Miz is battling back, works over Young and then Dain. Shane now makes this a falls count anywhere match and shows a pic of him assaulting Miz’s dad. Sanity attacks, they brawl to the floor and into the crowd. He puts Wolfe though a table and Young makes the save. He and Miz brawl backstage, but Dain makes the save and attacks. Young and Miz brawl outside, and Miz crushes him with a production box and pins him. The Miz defeated Sanity @ 9:40 via pin

– The police drop off Becky Lynch and she heads to the ring. Corey informs us that all three main eventers were released from jail and introduces Lynch. Lynch grabs the mic and stands on the announce table and says it’s good to be free. Last year she and Charlotte were friends and Ronda was about to debut. Some thought it would be Ronda vs. Charlotte, but she flipped the script, and now she’s part of the Mania main event. On Sunday, the revolution continues and explodes when winner takes all and she makes one of those dopes tap and becomes double champ.

The Hardys, Heavy Machinery, R-Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, & Carmella vs. The Good Brothers, EC3, Shelton, Andrade, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Zelina Vega : Nikki and Vega begin. Nikki takes her down and we get a Lacey Bomb. Back to action as Vega works over Nikki until Nikki cuts her off with a suplex. EC3 & Jeff tag in, Matt joins in and double teams follow. Matt hits a side effect for 2. Heavy Machinery works over EC3, and Otis hits the caterpillar. Post break and Naomi and Mandy are in. They tag out to Truth & Andrade, we get a dance break, it breaks dwn and the ref rigs the bell for a no contest. The Hardys, Heavy Machinery, R-Truth, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, & Carmella vs. The Good Brothers, EC3, Shelton, Andrade, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, & Zelina Vega went to a no contest @ 9:00