Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well it’s Friday and on this episode of WWE Smackdown it’s time to deal with the fallout from Money in the Bank. The men’s briefcase turned out to be a giant nothing burger, but the women’s went to Tiffany Stratton in a somewhat obvious but nonetheless welcome move. Tiffany has been friendly with Nia Jax and this pretty firmly makes Bayley a champion with a countdown clock over her head. If we’re being honest Bayley’s title run thus far hasn’t been anything to write home about, she had a great win to get it but that belt has felt a little unimportant the last little bit. Nia Jax will get a title shot at SummerSlam and now Tiffany gets to wait in the wings to see when she’ll cash in the briefcase, and Jax will also be beating Michin tonight in their match. On the men’s side of things Solo Sikoa pinned Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank which all but guarantees we’re building to Solo vs. Cody for the title at SummerSlam, though Jacob Fatu was the star that shone brightest in that particular match while Tonga Loa reminded everyone he still kind of sucks by flubbing up a low blow. DIY won the tag team belts last week so we’ll see if they’re going to rematch Waller and Theory or if that breakup will be expedited while the champs move on to the Street Profits or Pretty Deadly. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will have to decide if they stick with Cody or try something else, and LA Knight will be making more noise at perpetual absentee champion Logan Paul. Still waiting on Giovanni Vinci or Shinsuke Nakamura to show up, Carmelo Hayes is still being annoying and I really would rather be watching Ilja Dragunov, and we’ll see how the WWE starts the build towards SummerSlam. Which is coming up in just about 3 weeks, so no time to waste in getting a bunch of people stuff to do for that event. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: