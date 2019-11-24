Join 411’s Live WWE Survivor Series Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

The Kickoff Panel is hosted by Charly Caruso, featuring David Otunga, Jonathan Coachman, and Booker T. The Kickoff Show will feature Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Lio Rush, as well as a tri-branded tag team battle royal, and the Viking Raiders vs. New Day vs. Undisputed Era.

Shawn Michaels joins the panel to talk NXT. he will also reveal the five members of Team NXT for tonight’s men’s tag. Team NXT is Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Tommaso Ciampa. A recap airs of Rhea Ripley picking the women’s Team NXT. Her partners are Toni Storm, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Candice LeRae.

Tri-Branded Tag Team Battle Royal

Raw representatives are The O.C., the Street Profits, and Hawkins and Ryder. Smackdown has the Revival, Roode and Ziggler, the Lucha House Party, and Heavy Machinery. NXT guys are the Forgotten Sons, Breezango, and Imperium. Weird that it isn’t balanced. Forgotten Sons are first out when Cutler gets tossed out. Even with Ryker helping at ringside. Lince Dorado is next out. Hawkins goes through the middle rope but Ryder is tossed over right after. Lots of the usual standing around stuff you see in all battle royales. Ziggler and Aichner battle on the apron. Barthel helps only for Roode to knock Aichner out and to the floor. The O.C. and the Revival teamed up to throw out Otis after he did the Caterpillar. Fandango goes out through the middle rope and catches Breeze to save him from elimination. But it fails a second time and NXT is completely out. The Revival get eliminated next. The Magic Killer is interrupted and Ziggler superkicks Gallows to the outside. The teams brawl and Roode plants Dawkins with a spinebuster. Ziggler accidentally superkicks Roode through the middle ropes. He also sends Ford to the apron. Sky High on Dolph. Ford goes up for the frog splash but is knocked off. He hangs on for dear life. Roode gets hit and hangs on as well. Dolph eats a right hand and DDTs Dawkins. Ford with a sick twisting.frog splash but Roode sneaks up behind and dumps him out.

Winners: Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in 8:19 [*½]

Smackdown 1 | Raw 0 | NXT 0

Akira Tozawa vs. Kalisto vs. Lio Rush

Kalist talks Tozawa into attacking Lio. They dump him out and Tozawa rolls up Kalisto. They shove each other and trade strikes. After a quick exchange, Rush is pulled outside by Kalisto, who kicks Tozawa in the head. Kalisto hits everything moving but his handspring elbow is caught by Tozawa. He fights him off and Lio slides under Akira before winning an exchange with a double handspring elbow. Lio’s next handspring knocks Kalisto off the apron. Tozawa with a facebuster and sliding kick for two. All three men end up on the top rope where Rush hits a double Japanese arm drag. Lio gets kicked by both men before they turn on each other again. He trades kicks with Tozawa until Akira gets two on a snap German. Kalisto breaks up the pin into one of his own for two. Kalisto runs up Tozawa for Salida del Sol on Lio but the pin is broken. Tozawa hits Lio with the senton but Kalisto breaks the pin. Tozawa and Kalisto trade slaps. Kalisto counters a German by landing on his feet. He hits Salida del Sol but then Lio takes him out with the frog splash.

Winner: Lio Rush in 8:18 [***]

Smackdown 1 | NXT 1 | Raw 0

Sami Zayn interrupts the Kickoff Show to complain about a lack of respect for Shinsuke Nakamura.