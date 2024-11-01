Jon Moxley Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Collision

Jon Moxley will be in the house on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced that the World Champion will be at the show, which takes place in Orange Cassidy’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Moxley is set to face Cassidy for the World Title at AEW Full Gear. The updated lineup for Saturday’s show, which airs live on TNT, is:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Dia De Los Muertos Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander

* Jon Moxley to appear