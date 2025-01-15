Jon Moxley Says He’ll Keep Wrestling Until He ‘Can’t Do It Anymore’

Jon Moxley shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, noting that he will continue wrestling as long as he can. The AEW World Champion spoke with the KiddChris Show for a new interview and said that he plans to continue working in the ring until it’s “not prudent” for him to do so anymore.

“If you’re not working, then what are you doing?,” Moxley asked (per Fightful). “I don’t think I’m one of those people who just retires and hangs out. I feel you need to be of service and do things.”

He continued, “I’m fortunate to have a good spot in this line of work and what I can contribute. My body is still working pretty well. I’m world champion right now. You can’t get any higher than that. It’s only downhill from here. I’m going to do it until I can’t do it anymore. Until such a time is not prudent to get in the ring anymore. Until I can’t.”

Moxley will defend his title against Powerhouse Hobbs at tonight’s “Maximum Carnage” episode of AEW Dynamite.