Jon Moxley Match Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley has demanded action on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and he’s gonna get it. Tony Khan has announced that Moxley will face Cezar Bononi on Wednesday’s show, noting that Moxley wanted to be on the same show as the Kenny Omega & Good Brothers vs. Laredo Kid and Lucha Bros bout and that he wanted a second look at Bononi.
You can see the update lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:
* Arcade Anarchy: Kip Sabian and Miro vs. Chuckie T & Orange Cassidy
* QT Marshall vs. Cody Rhodes (Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)
* Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Laredo Kid and Lucha Bros vs. Kenny Omega, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows
* Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi
* Nyla Rose & Bunny vs. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti
It was great to see @JonMoxley on #AEWDarkElevation tonight. With Kenny Omega/Good Bros in a trios match v. Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid on #AEWDynamite, Mox is eager to be on that card too. @CezarBononi_ is a top prospect I’d like another look at, so I’m adding Mox v Cezar to Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/YCeMsTxU1m
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2021
