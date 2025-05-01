Jon Moxley Hits New Milestone as AEW World Champion

Jon Moxley has hit a new milestone in his reign as the AEW World Championship, as he has now surpassed 200 days. Moxley won the belt from Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12, 2024.

This is currently Mox’s fourth reign and his second-longest. His longest reign sits at 277 days, which ran from Feburary 29 to December 2 back in 2020. This is also the fourth-longest reign in AEW history, behind Mox’s own 277 day reign, Kenny Omega’s 346-day reign and MJF’s 406-day reign.

Moxley has a total of 548 days as the AEW World champion, more combined days than anyone in history.

His next title defense will be against Samoa Joe at AEW Beach Break on May 14.