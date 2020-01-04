Jon Moxley Is Ready to Settle the Score With Juice Robinson, Shares ‘Spoiler’ for Tomorrow (Video)

– During today’s NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 14 Night 1 event, Jon Moxley returned to New Japan and regained the IWGP US championship after beating Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. As a result, Moxley will now face Juice Robinson in a title match tomorrow at Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. NJPW released a video of Moxley’s post-match promo and press conference, which you can see below.

After the match, Jon Moxley called out former champion Juice Robinson and said they’d “settle the core once and for all.” Also, Moxley stated the following at the presser:

“Well, anybody got a problem? Anybody? Anybody thought I was gonna get killed by the monster, huh?! Anybody thought I was going to go home crying back to America because I didn’t win G1 like I said I would just because Juice Robinson kept me out of it, beat me on the last day?! Luckiest day of his life. You think just cause of that … You think I was going to tuck tail and run? I’m big game hunting in New Japan Pro Wrestling! You know what that means? You’re gonna figure it out. We’ve got unfinished business to deal with first. Night 2! Wrestle Kingdom! Juice Robinson! I know you think I stole everything from you when I won this title from you in June, but you stole everything from me! You took the G1 from me! That tournament was mine! It was everything! I’ll never get a chance to prove that I should’ve won that tournament ever again because of Juice Robinson. But hey, I’m the only one in the ring, and I can’t help myself. So losses, they’re on me. I can’t blame anybody, but I can put irrational hate and guilt on Juice Robinson and use that as fuel to whip his ass harder than it’s ever been whipped before tomorrow night at the Tokyo Dome. It’s like I said out there, I ain’t coming here to do a bunch of media, press conferences, to kiss the pretty Japanese girls, to get bouquets of flowers. No. I came here for business. Step one, get this back. Step two, settle the score with Juice Robinson. I’m either leaving with nothing, or I’m leaving with everything. After tomorrow night, we’re gonna know where I stand in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Spoiler alert, it’s going to be pretty god damn near the f***ing top!”

