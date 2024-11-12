Jon Moxley Shares His Dream & Vision for AEW

– During a recent interview with The New York Post, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley laid out his vision for the promotion, discussed the recently announced media TV rights deal for AEW, and more. Below are some highlights:

Jon Moxley on his dream for AEW: “I have a dream, a vision, something I can see. I see a world where everyone is successful, where everyone can be successful, where the talents are fostered and their growth is fostered, and talents are set up for success and set up for growth to be whatever it is they can be, where their strengths are brought to the forefront and utilized, and we mine their value out of them and give them the opportunity to be whatever it is they can be.”

His thoughts on AEW’s new media TV rights deal: “That’s all great, but this isn’t a time to celebrate. You didn’t just win the Super Bowl. There’s no time to go to f–king Disney World, you know? I mean, this is an opportunity, right? That’s what not what that is. Now, we have work to do. Here’s what’s possible. By signing this deal, we made a commitment to do something and to attempt something, to create something, to be successful at something. You know, this is not a time to celebrate. There is no time to do that. This is the time to get to work.

On what AEW will do with its new opportunity: “What are we going to do with this opportunity? That’s what I’m worried about. There’s been a lot of, kind of in the previous AEW, in the past, you know, there’s been a lot of sitting around celebrating, just treating it like this stuff just happens. Like, oh, it’s just success, just, you know, happens, and this is the way it’s supposed to be, and it’s not gonna go anywhere. Like, this can all go away tomorrow.”

On his storyline with the Death Riders: “It can be whatever the f–k we want it to be; there’s no rules. Any rules we have … ‘Oh, we got to have, you know, interviews on the set that look like this so we got to have this in time, we got to put this up.’ Any of the rules we have are just things we put on ourselves. It’s pro wrestling, man, and it’s always evolving. And even you gotta stay evolving with it, or you get left behind.”

At AEW Full Gear 2024, Jon Moxley will defend his title against Orange Cassidy. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.