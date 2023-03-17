Jonathan Gresham Doesn’t Have a ‘Dream Title’ In Impact Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham doesn’t have a particular title he’s seeking in Impact Wrestling, but don’t expect to see him in an Ultimate X match. Gresham, who joined Impact this year, spoke with Darren Paltrowitz on the PaltroCAST and was asked about his goals in the promotion.

“I don’t know I don’t have a dream title,” Gresham said (per Fightful). “That’s something I have to think about,” he said. “I’m terrified of heights, regardless of what people might think. I don’t want to hang from an X. So if I’ve got to do that, I’m definitely not winning. Yeah, I don’t know. I have to think about that. There’s a lot of tough competition out there.”