wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Thought COVID-19 Pandemic Would End His Career
In an interview with the Kurt Angle Show (via Fightful), Jonathan Gresham spoke about how he believed that the COVID-19 pandemic would end his career due to many wrestling companies being forced to stop events in March 2020.
He said: “Yes. I try to stay optimistic. I’m a pessimist from the start, but when it hit I was financially in a pretty good situation but I was more concerned about my comrades, guys that were coming up and on pay-per-appearance with Ring of Honor. So, I was really thinking about them. ROH did a really good job of keeping us on payroll the entire pandemic, so I was concerned but I was also thinking, ‘Okay, I’m going to jump to what next?’ I spent my entire adult life becoming a professional wrestler, so there was really nothing else I could really use that knowledge for, so that was kind of scary. But yeah, I thought it was over for me. But I was just going to ride the wave of the contract. Money was still coming in and hope for the best.“
