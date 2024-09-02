wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Posts Cryptic Message, Says It’s ‘Time to Play the Game’
September 2, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace left a cryptic message and said that it’s ‘time to play the game.’ She did not elaborate on what that means. However, that is a catchphrase of Triple H, who is currently the head of creative in WWE.
Grace’s contract with TNA Wrestling reportedly expires in January. She is still the current Knockouts champion.
It’s time to play the game.
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 2, 2024
