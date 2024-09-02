wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Posts Cryptic Message, Says It’s ‘Time to Play the Game’

September 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace TNA Rebellion Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace left a cryptic message and said that it’s ‘time to play the game.’ She did not elaborate on what that means. However, that is a catchphrase of Triple H, who is currently the head of creative in WWE.

Grace’s contract with TNA Wrestling reportedly expires in January. She is still the current Knockouts champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading