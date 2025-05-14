– During a recent interview on Busted Open After Dark, WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace discussed the body transformation she went through while training for a bodybuilding competition in 2023 while also still competing in TNA Wrestling. At the time she feared she wouldn’t be able to wrestle Mickie James. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I probably ruined it for a lot of wrestlers in TNA because I was actually supposed to wrestle Mickie James, I think a week before my building competition. I think they just looked at me and were like, ‘We don’t think you can do this match.’ I was empty inside. I was a shell of my former self. That weekend, they had me cut a promo and they put it up online. Everyone is calling me like a coke head because my cheeks were sucked in. It was a crazy look,” she said.

Grace would eventually go on to face Mickie James at Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 on January 13. James defeated Grace to win the Knockouts World Title. She also won her first bodybuilding competition in the spring of that year.