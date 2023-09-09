wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Victorious In Impact Return at Victory Road
Jordynne Grace made a triumphant return to Impact at Victory Road, finally notching a win over her longtime rival Deonna Purrazzo. Grace defeated Purrazzo at Friday’s Impact! Plus event, marking her first victory over the woman who ended her first Knockouts Championship reign in July of 2020 at Impact Slammiversary.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.
.@JordynneGrace returns to face off with @DeonnaPurrazzo RIGHT NOW! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/0elnFZFxZs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023
.@JordynneGrace lands a wicked Driver on @DeonnaPurrazzo! #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/YBUYgREa1l
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023
SUPERPLEX! @JordynneGrace @DeonnaPurrazzo #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/hAutik33zR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023
How on earth did @JordynneGrace find the strength to kick out of THAT!? @DeonnaPurrazzo #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/MGuZuDhQsA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2023