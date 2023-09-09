wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Victorious In Impact Return at Victory Road

September 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Victory Road Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace made a triumphant return to Impact at Victory Road, finally notching a win over her longtime rival Deonna Purrazzo. Grace defeated Purrazzo at Friday’s Impact! Plus event, marking her first victory over the woman who ended her first Knockouts Championship reign in July of 2020 at Impact Slammiversary.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.

