Various News: Joseph Conners Comments on Injury and Thanks Fans, Matt Jackson Lays Down Challenge for The Young Bucks vs. LAX, and Paige Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

July 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Joseph Conners

– Joseph Conners commented on Twitter on an apparent injury he sustained at yesterday’s NXT UK TV tapings. As previously reported, Conners appeared to have been legitimate knocked out by a kick from Kenny Williams during the match. He eventually had to be helped to the back by officials.

Conners thanked fans for their concern. He said he will be back and be better. You can check out his tweet directed to fans below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video. In this week’s video, artist Rob Schamberger creates new artwork for Smackdown GM Paige. You can check out that video in the player below.

– After a callout by Konnan, Matt Jackson tweeted out that he wants a Young Bucks vs. LAX match for the upcoming Jericho wrestling cruise. You can check out his tweet below.

