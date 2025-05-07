Josh Alexander left TNA Wrestling back in February and became a free agent, before eventually signing with AEW. In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Alexander noted that during his time in free agency, TNA never made an offer for him to return.

Josh Alexander said: “I had the meeting with TNA the year before, and they picked up my option. They were like, ‘We really want to keep you.’ ‘Okay, guys. I would be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what else is out there from a financial and opportunity perspective. You guys come to the table with an offer. I love this place. I love the locker room.’ Part of me was like, ‘I don’t want to leave, but it doesn’t make sense to stay if it’s not in the same ballpark.’ They never made me an offer, ever. They took that and were like, ‘Oh, he’s leaving. Okay, even though he had conversations several times, ‘Just make me an offer, guys.’ They never did. Obviously, I went and talked with two other companies and I had to make my decision there. I chose AEW. It was the right fit for me and my family. Very happy to be there.”