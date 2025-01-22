Josh Barnett Thinks AEW Needs To Consolidate Their Content A Bit

Josh Barnett believes that AEW would do well to consolidate their shows and streamline their efforts. Barnett was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and was asked about wrestling being hot right now, noting that it is but that there’s room for improvement at AEW.

“It is, but I think AEW needs to consolidate a bit,” he noted (per Fightful). “In that — if they have some certain shows that are not their main shows, look at how to build some of these shows. Even Zero Hour, that stuff, in ways that would be better used maybe, by them, but also don’t look at everything as just, if it’s not winning yet, get rid of it. I can understand that, but I want to see those sort of things for AEW so they have these other ways which they can approach wrestlers, wrestling fans, and they have a pretty substantial roster. It can keep people busy, which is good for them.”

He continued, “And it’s just — in this day and age with social media, I’m sure AEW has their reasons for why they cut certain programs, and I’m not acting as if I know why those are, I’m just speculating. But at times, and really quite often, people see somebody, ‘Oh, they cut show X out,’ they just do nothing but throw scorn and negativity and say it was all because they’re sucking or they’re this. That’s the easiest route to take, the easiest route to get someone to pay attention to what you say. In that sense, it’s like creating a potential backlash or negative talking point for something that isn’t necessarily done out of any of the reasons somebody comes up wirh.”

Barnett worked a match for AEW back in 2023, facing Claudio Castagnoli on the AEW WrestleDream 2023 Zero Hour show. He promotes his Bloodsport events through GCW.