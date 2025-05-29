Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV Set For August

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV is officially set to take place in August. Barnett announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the latest event in his GCW-promoted Bloodsport series will take place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey over SummerSlam weekend.

Barnett wrote:

“Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport returns August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ. 14 Shows deep in the US and this beast cannot be stopped. Come watch the hardest hitting even in all of Professional Wrestling.”