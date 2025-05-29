wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV Set For August
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV is officially set to take place in August. Barnett announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the latest event in his GCW-promoted Bloodsport series will take place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey over SummerSlam weekend.
Barnett wrote:
“Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport returns August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ.
14 Shows deep in the US and this beast cannot be stopped.
Come watch the hardest hitting even in all of Professional Wrestling.”
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport returns August 2nd at the Williams Center in Rutherford, NJ.
14 Shows deep in the US and this beast cannot be stopped.
Come watch the hardest hitting even in all of Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/frhXmVTR98
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) May 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Roster Reportedly Banged Up After Double or Nothing, Wrestlers Waiting on Clearances for TV Tapings
- Two NXT Talents Expected To Join Main Roster Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- John Cena Says He Steals From Stephanie McMahon For His Heel Work
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW