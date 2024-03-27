Josh Barnett Weighs In On Johnny TV’s Bloodsport Appearances

Johnny TV is set to compete at Bloodsport X, and Barnett things he’s a perfect guy for the event. Barnett spoke on Under the Ring about Johnny’s appearance on the show, which is his third Bloodsport appearance after matches with Simon Gotch and Royce Isaacs in recent years. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Johnny TV’s appearance at the shows: “You see him announced for the first time for Bloodsport, and [the fans] are like, ‘What? ‘ And when he gets in the ring, it’s like, ‘This is something I’ve never seen out of him. I had no idea he was capable of doing this.’ That aspect is something that I really look forward to.”

On Johnny’s credentials: “He’s got a collegiate wrestling background; he’s an insanely incredible athlete; he’s 1-0 in boxing, and he’s proven himself in Bloodsport in his previous matches. He’s got what it takes.”