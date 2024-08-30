wrestling / News
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII Set For November
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
The next iteration of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is set to take place in November. Barnett announced on Thursday that his Bloodsport XII show will take place on November 12th in Jersey City, New Jersey as you can see below.
The most recent iteration, Bloodsport XI, took place in July. No matches have yet been confirmed for November’s event.
The Hardest Hitting Event in all of Professional Wrestling returns…
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is headed back to where it all started – The White Eagle in Jersey City, Sun Nov. 24th.
Tickets on sale soon. pic.twitter.com/G6OULM8Kr0
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) August 29, 2024
