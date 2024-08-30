wrestling / News

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII Set For November

August 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII Image Credit: Josh Barnett

The next iteration of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport is set to take place in November. Barnett announced on Thursday that his Bloodsport XII show will take place on November 12th in Jersey City, New Jersey as you can see below.

The most recent iteration, Bloodsport XI, took place in July. No matches have yet been confirmed for November’s event.

