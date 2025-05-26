wrestling / News
Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank Win Six-Man Tag Match At NXT Battleground, Yoshiki Inamura Returns
Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank picked up a win against The Culling at NXT Battleground, culminating in Yoshiki Inamura’s return. The NXT Tag Team Champions teamed with Briggs to battle Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen on Sunday’s show.
After the match, The Culling went on the attack and Spears told Izzi Dame to get a chair for them, but Inamura made his return and stopped her. He hit the ring with the chair and helped Briggs, Hank and Tank clear the ring.
You can see highlights from the match below:
The Tank is UNLEASHED!
There's no stopping @TankLedgerWWE when he gets going! 😤#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/yaXDe878Ba
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
Bodies are flying EVERYWHERE! 🤯#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/juDsCnXcMl
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
INAMURA IS HERE!!!@noah_yoshiki is back and just saved the day!!!#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/JzCVyk6qWM
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
