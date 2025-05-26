Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank Win Six-Man Tag Match At NXT Battleground, Yoshiki Inamura Returns

Josh Briggs, Hank & Tank picked up a win against The Culling at NXT Battleground, culminating in Yoshiki Inamura’s return. The NXT Tag Team Champions teamed with Briggs to battle Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen on Sunday’s show.

After the match, The Culling went on the attack and Spears told Izzi Dame to get a chair for them, but Inamura made his return and stopped her. He hit the ring with the chair and helped Briggs, Hank and Tank clear the ring.

You can see highlights from the match below: