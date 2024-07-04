– WWE.com confirmed the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Josh Briggs, Wren Sinclair, and more will be in action tomorrow. You can check out the lineup and preview below:

* Luca Crusifino vs. Uriah Connors

* Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill

* Tyra Mae vs. Wren Sinclair

Crusifino and Connors to throw down on NXT Level Up

An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will feature Luca Crusifino and Uriah Connors slugging it out in a highly anticipated main event, Josh Briggs battling Shiloh Hill in a titanic clash, and Tyra Mae Steele making her WWE debut against Wren Sinclair.

Joining The D’Angelo Family has paid dividends for Crusifino, who has won five of his last six matches while mostly competing in tag bouts.

Friday, however, he’ll go one-on-one with Connors, who is hungry for more success after recently scoring his first career victory against Cutler James.

Briggs has experienced his share of ups and downs since splitting from Brooks Jensen, earning impressive wins against Superstars such as James and Duke Hudson and twice challenging for the NXT North American Title.

He’ll face a fellow behemoth when he steps into the ring with Hill, who earned his first win by edging Connors in his most recent match.

Steele may be new to WWE, but the young competitor boasts a decorated amateur career, which includes a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in freestyle wrestling.

She’ll take on Sinclair, an energetic high-five enthusiast who is quickly becoming one of the more popular Superstars on NXT Level Up.

Don’t miss an awesome episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!