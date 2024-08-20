Judgment Day Beats Down Rhea Ripley And Damian Priest On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day took out their former members, attacking Rhea Ripley And Damian Priest on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Dominik Mysterio challenge Damian Priest in a singles match, which was a trap to lure Priest down for an assault by the group.

Ripley then came out to the ring to make the save, but Liv Morgan blindsided her and went after her shoulder. The group laid the two allies out and posed over then to end the segment.

Priest and Ripley will face Morgan and Mysterio at WWE Bash in Berlin.