wrestling / News

Juice Robinson Reportedly Injured During AEW Collision Taping

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Juice Robinson Image Credit: AEW

Juice Robinson wrestled Will Ospreay on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which was taped this past Thursday. Fightful Select reports that Robinson suffered an injury during the taping of the match.

He was spotted on crutches during WrestleCade weekend, with his left ankle wrapped. Jay White was said to be helping him get around.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Juice Robinson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading