– At last night’s AEW Full Gear, Julia Hart picked up the biggest win of her career. She won the TBS Title in a Triple Threat Match against Kris Statlander and Skye Blue. During the post-show media scrum, the newly crowned TBS Champion discussed moving away from her cheerleader character as part of the Varsity Blondes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Julia Hart on breaking away from her cheerleader character: “Being with the cheer gimmick, it was really hard to even take myself seriously. I wasn’t confident and I always felt like the little guy, I still am the little guy, and I’m still learning every week and every time I’m in the ring. I love everybody’s critiques and I appreciate it. I remember coming to the back after my matches as a cheerleader and people would be like, ‘You’ll get it eventually, it’s okay.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m not confident in myself. I don’t know what’s happening.’”

On discovering her darker side: “I think it was just finding my darker side to take it out of me. Now, I come back from my matches and people are like, ‘Good job, you’re figuring something out.’ Thank God I’m doing something right now because it was a long path to find me doing something right.”

At 22 years old, the title win is the first of Julia Hart’s AEW and in-ring career. AEW Full Gear was held last night at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California. The event was broadcast live on pay-per-view.