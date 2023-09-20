wrestling / News

Julia Hart & Lee Johnson Announce Wedding Date for Next Month

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Julia Hart AEW Dark Elevation Image Credit: AEW

– In an image she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Julia Hart revealed that she and fiancé, AEW wrestler Lee Johnson, are getting married in 23 days. Hart had announced that the couple was engaged in October of last year on AEW Unrestricted (h/t POST Wrestling). You can see the image Hart shared below:

