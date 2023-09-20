wrestling / News
Julia Hart & Lee Johnson Announce Wedding Date for Next Month
September 20, 2023
– In an image she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Julia Hart revealed that she and fiancé, AEW wrestler Lee Johnson, are getting married in 23 days. Hart had announced that the couple was engaged in October of last year on AEW Unrestricted (h/t POST Wrestling). You can see the image Hart shared below:
Congratulations to Julia Hart and Lee Johnson on their upcoming wedding! pic.twitter.com/PXuBohOn1y
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) September 20, 2023
