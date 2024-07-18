Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski Added To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

A fight between Julius Creed and Matt Makowski has been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI later this month. Creed is one of several WWE stars that will be on the lineup, including Brutus Creed, Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey. The event happens on July 28 in Brooklyn. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. TBA

* Josh Woods vs. TBA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA