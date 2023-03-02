Jungle Kyona On Representing Joshi At Final Great Muta Show, Call For GHC Women’s Title

Jungle Kyona represented joshi wrestling at the final Great Muta show in January, and she recently talked about being on the show. Kyona teamed up with Saori Anou to defeat Natsu Sumire and Maya Yukihi at Great Muta Final Bye-Bye on January 22nd, which was the first joshi match in Pro Wrestling NOAH history.

Kyona talked about the match and her calling afterward for a GHC Women’s Championship during an interview with Kotatsu Studios, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her match during the final Great Muta : “I was able to represent Joshi on Great Muta’s final show. It was my in-ring return match in Japan and they billed it as my triumphant return. I’m thankful for having been able to wrestle on such a big stage.”

On her call for a GHC Women’s Championship after the match: “I think I’m the first ever to say the words ‘GHC Women’s Championship,’ but I wanted to take the opportunity to have them believe in the power of Joshi and consider it.”