wrestling / News
Jungle Kyona Planning To Travel To The United States
July 9, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Joshi wrestler Jungle Kyona is planning to travel to the United States to work after spending two years out of action. She is planning to make the trip this year and work with several different promotions. Sumie Sakai has been handling her bookings.
Kyona suffered several injures in the fall of 2020, including an ACL rupture and a dislocated shoulder. She also left STARDOM last year after six years. Her only match since then was a match at the Hana Kimura Memorial show in May.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw
- Vince McMahon Still In Full Creative Control At WWE Smackdown, Latest Allegations Not Addressed
- Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation
- Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two