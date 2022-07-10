Jungle Kyona Planning To Travel To The United States

Fightful Select reports that Joshi wrestler Jungle Kyona is planning to travel to the United States to work after spending two years out of action. She is planning to make the trip this year and work with several different promotions. Sumie Sakai has been handling her bookings.

Kyona suffered several injures in the fall of 2020, including an ACL rupture and a dislocated shoulder. She also left STARDOM last year after six years. Her only match since then was a match at the Hana Kimura Memorial show in May.