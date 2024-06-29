Jushin Liger and Meiko Satomura Appear At DDT Pro Toden Train Match

DDT Pro Wrestling held their very unique Toden Train match earlier today with Minoru Suzuki, MAO, Masada, and more. The match was notable in that it featured surprise appearances from Jushin Thunder Liger and Meiko Satomura. Suzuki ended up winning the match, beating Sanshiro Takagi.

During the match, the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title also changed hands several times, ending up with Funky Kato.

