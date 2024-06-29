wrestling / News
Jushin Liger and Meiko Satomura Appear At DDT Pro Toden Train Match
DDT Pro Wrestling held their very unique Toden Train match earlier today with Minoru Suzuki, MAO, Masada, and more. The match was notable in that it featured surprise appearances from Jushin Thunder Liger and Meiko Satomura. Suzuki ended up winning the match, beating Sanshiro Takagi.
During the match, the DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Title also changed hands several times, ending up with Funky Kato.
🚊World's First Toden Train Wrestling!
Liger's Shotei hits Suzuki right across the chest!!
📺Airs on WRESTLE UNIVERSE July 1st!https://t.co/qe09zclQzk#都電プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/kggcr3E01t
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) June 29, 2024
🚊World's First Toden Train Wrestling!
Our train conductor enters the Toden line to check tickets. Wait…is that NJPW Legend JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER??
📺Airs on WRESTLE UNIVERSE July 1st!https://t.co/qe09zclQzk#都電プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/PInnWzVuI8
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) June 29, 2024
🚊World's First Toden Train Wrestling!
WWE Supestar Meiko Satomura boards the train!?
And she's here not for Minoru Suzuki but Funky Kato!?
📺Airs on WRESTLE UNIVERSE July 1st!https://t.co/qe09zclQzk#都電プロレス #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/2kmnTNxI3B
— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) June 29, 2024