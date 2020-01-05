Jushin Liger Says He Can Now Retire Without Regrets

– During last night’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 event, Jushin Liger took part in the last match of his professional in-ring career. He teamed up with Naoki Sano in a losing effort to Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee. Jushin Liger later shared a statement on his retirement on Twitter, which you can see below.

It reads (via Google Translate): “Retired at Tokyo Dome today! After all, the champion, Hiromu was strong. I can retire without any regrets. I am grateful for messages from various people such as Choshu and Nakamura. There will be a retirement ceremony tomorrow. I want to go like a Liger to the end.”

NJPW New Year Dash!! will feature a retirement ceremony tomorrow. The event will be held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. It will be streamed live on NJPW World. A number of talents and promotions from around the wrestling industry paid tribute to Liger across social media, which you can see more of RIGHT HERE.