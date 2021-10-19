Juventud Guerrera On Pitching Mexicools Faction In WWE, Why He Didn’t Like How the Group Was Pushed

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Juventud Guerrera discussed pitching the Mexicools faction in WWE, why he didn’t like how the group was pushed, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Juventud Guerrera on joining WWE in 2005 and pitching the Mexicools faction: “They called me and offered me a contract to come to WWE. And then I went to WWE, and I think it was the same situation with Psicosis and Super Crazy. The three of us, we were looking for a job, everybody separately, and they hired us together. Then they didn’t know what to do with us, maybe push one guy or bring someone in. ‘How are we going to have three guys we hired, obviously we want to do something with them, but we don’t know what.’ I remember it was Vince, Chavo, Johnny Ace, and myself and they were like, ‘Juvi, we need a name for a group. I think we’re going to put it together. We want to know if you have a name for the group?’ Out of nowhere, I say, ‘What is cool? If it’s cool, it’s cool. What if we’re called the Mexicools.’ Vince didn’t understand me. He’s like, ‘What did he say?’ Johnny Ace was like, ‘He said Mexicools.’ Vince’s eyes are popping and he’s like, ‘I like that! I like that name!’ That’s how we became the Mexicools.”

On why he didn’t like how the group was pushed: “I never liked it. I always wanted to be Juicy and pretty much like an Alberto Del Rio gimmick with the three of us. I was telling my boys, ‘Let’s try to dress nice.’ I don’t know what happened, but I think they took it in the wrong way. Super Crazy was like, ‘Nah, we don’t like that.’ I’m like, ‘Give it a try. Let’s see how it works.’ [They go], ‘Ah, we don’t feel like it. It’s not good for us.’ I feel like they took it against me. I wanted to give the Mexican people a little bit of respect. They already knew about the Mexican gardener and all that. Let’s try to give something different to the audience. The name is super cool, so why not be cool? The t-shirt was also a garden machine and a lawnmower, and I didn’t like it. I didn’t feel it. We tried to make the costume cool. That was something that I never spoke about it because I never like to talk bad about people because in a little bit, you talk bad about yourself.”

