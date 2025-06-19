Kairi Sane Comments On Liv Morgan’s Injury, Wishes Her Speedy Recovery

Kairi Sane took to social media to comment on Liv Morgan’s injury. As previously reported, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury during her match with Sane on Monday’s episode of Raw that will require surgery. Sane posted to her Twitter account to comment on the matter and wish Morgan a quick and full recovery.

Sane wrote:

“One of the most painful things for me is when a match is decided not by wrestling, but because of an injury.

“I always step into the ring with deep respect for my opponent, and I train hard every day to give the audience something they can truly enjoy.

“Even if it was never intentional, knowing that someone was hurt in a match with me is something I carry deeply. It breaks my heart.

“I hope with all my heart for a full and speedy recovery.

“I will continue to give my all, hoping to bring excitement—not pain—to the ring.”