– During a recent interview with No-Contest Wrestling, first-ever WWE Evolve Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong discussed winning the title and the wrestlers who have helped her behind the scenes, crediting Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and Natalya. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kali Armstrong on finding out she would win the title: “It was surreal to me because we knew for maybe a month or so that there was gonna be a championship and then, leading up to that, I found out that I was gonna be a part of the championship along with three other girls, and I didn’t find out until the day before that I was gonna be the champion. I was like, ‘What?’ Little girl from Inglewood, California, who moved out here by herself, knew nothing about this is about to be a champion and hold the whole weight of the division on her shoulders. It was so surreal but I was so excited and ecstatic and honored to hold this title.”

On the Superstars who have helped her and given her advice: “A lot of ‘em just come up to me and just give me the free game. When I got here, I wasn’t really sure how to channel that aggression and stuff and Jaida Parker has come up to me multiple times, like, ‘Yeah! You gotta do it like this!’ Or, ‘You gotta do this!’ Just very uplifting and helping me out a lot. Jakara (Jackson), when she was here, she was always coming to me, telling me different things, helping me out. Lash (Legend), just watching her lash out and how she’s so aggressive and lay it in. It’s so many of the females in the locker room that are so instrumental. Being able to work with people like Natalya. The BOAT’s been here for so many years, gave me so much game in that short stint of time that I was communicating with her and things like that but, so many people here has been so awesome to me and it’s really why I’m developing the way that I am right now.”