Kalisto Possibly Suffers Injury at WWE Live Event in LA

– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown house show last night in Los Angeles. During the event, it appears that Kalisto might’ve been hurt or injured during The Lucha House Party vs. The Revival matchup. The medical crew reportedly checked on him after he appeared to be holding his side after possibly sustaining an injury.

The nature of Kalisto’s injury has not been confirmed. WrestlingInc.com reports that it appeared that Kalisto may have suffered some type of shoulder injury. After Kalisto went down on his shoulder during the match, a referee threw up the “X” symbol in order to end the match, and The Revival then pinned Kalisto to get the win.

It’s stated that Lucha House Party’s music played after the match, suggesting they might’ve been the originally planned winners. The medical staff then checked Kalisto, who was reportedly able to leave on his own, but he was still seen clutching his ribs or underarm area and being watched by the trainers as they walked with him to the back.

Good pal and friend of the podcast, Qwegg from Cali, sent this to us. From a house show, it looks like Kalisto got injured. “Revival hit a quick pin and then the wrong music played, ref threw up the x.” #WWE pic.twitter.com/xesRsgRelf — Offended Podcast (@OffendedPod) December 31, 2019