Kamille On Possible Match With Jade Cargill, Why She’s Not A Huge Fan Of ‘Forbidden Door’ Concept

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, current NWA Women’s Champion Kamille discussed a possible match with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, why she’s not the biggest fan of the Forbidden Door concept, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kamille on a possible match with Jade Cargill and why she’s not the biggest fan of the Forbidden Door concept: “That would definitely interest me. To be honest, and this might be controversial or people think I’m crapping on stuff, I’m not the biggest fan of the forbidden door and how open it’s been lately. Contracts are contracts for a reason. people should stay at companies for a reason. If not, why have contracts? If everyone can go everywhere. It’s been taken away the specialness of [appearing for a different company] when it happens. I wish we’d pull back a little bit and everyone stay at the company for a little while. Then, imagine, something like that if no one has been switched around for a while, how big a deal it would be because I do get all the time ‘Kamille and Jade, that’s what I want to see.’

On how she thinks a match would unfold with Cargill: “How would I fare against her? I think I’d fare very well. She played college basketball, I played college softball. We have that athlete’s mindset to win and do whatever it takes to win. It’d be an interesting matchup and I definitely think people would be tuning in to watch.”