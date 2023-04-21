Kamille On If The NWA Will Hold Another Empowerrr This Year

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), NWA women’s champion Kamille gave her thoughts on the company holding another all-women PPV at some point. The company held the first ‘Empowerrr’ event in 2021.

She said: “I think we’ll see it again. Possibly this year. Don’t write that down because I don’t [know for sure,] but I think it’s gonna happen. There’s so much talk about it and we got the Joshi girls [and] so many new talents out there. I think that we could have some really, really interesting match-ups.“