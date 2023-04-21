wrestling / News
Kamille On If The NWA Will Hold Another Empowerrr This Year
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Wrestling Inc), NWA women’s champion Kamille gave her thoughts on the company holding another all-women PPV at some point. The company held the first ‘Empowerrr’ event in 2021.
She said: “I think we’ll see it again. Possibly this year. Don’t write that down because I don’t [know for sure,] but I think it’s gonna happen. There’s so much talk about it and we got the Joshi girls [and] so many new talents out there. I think that we could have some really, really interesting match-ups.“
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax Says Vince McMahon Changed Finish of Survivor Series Match to Have Her Win
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Billy Corgan Explains Why He Brought NWA On the Road With Smashing Pumpkins
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4