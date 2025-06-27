Karrion Kross Laughs Off Rumors That He Doesn’t Want To Take Back Bumps

As previously reported, a rumor has circulated online that Karrion Kross refuses to take back bumps, which is the reason for his stalled push in WWE. However, it was noted that producers in the company have denied this. Kross has as well, and laughed off the rumors in an interview with The National. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in Saudi Arabia: “I’ve wrestled once, I believe, out of the five times I’ve been here, and it was against Drew McIntyre inside of a steel cage. The other times I’ve been here, I have been received so overwhelmingly warm and enthusiastic by the fans. I was surprised because I’m not a hyper-featured character in comparison to other characters in the show. You’d think that they would go 10 times crazier for them, as opposed to me – just speaking with humility. But I’ve always been received really well by the fans here.”

On if he ever doubted himself: “I knew we would get here because I had a career before WWE. Obviously, the peak of my successes is WWE – it’s the biggest and best company in the world – because I believe in my ability to connect with the audience.”

On the rumors he won’t take back bumps: “I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest,” he says, laughing. “There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night Raw and he’s going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one. But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh.”